Canceled Drake concert in Toronto rescheduled for Saturday due to negative COVID test

Drake says the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto has been rescheduled for Saturday after being canceled on Monday when he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Drake says he has since tested negative and that everyone is flying back to town to make it happen.

The Budweiser Stage show will feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj and will be a reunion for Young Money artists.

Last Monday, the annual three-day music festival OVO Fest, organized by a Canadian musician, was supposed to end.

Called “October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour,” the festival kicked off in Toronto on July 28 with an All Canadian North Stars concert featuring a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall. , Keshiya Chante and Maestro Fresh Wes.

The 2022 OVO Fest edition was the first since 2019, having been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.