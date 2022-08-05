type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Canceled Drake concert in Toronto rescheduled for Saturday due...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Canceled Drake concert in Toronto rescheduled for Saturday due to negative COVID test

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Drake says the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto has been rescheduled for Saturday after being canceled on Monday when he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Drake says he has since tested negative and that everyone is flying back to town to make it happen.

The Budweiser Stage show will feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj and will be a reunion for Young Money artists.

Last Monday, the annual three-day music festival OVO Fest, organized by a Canadian musician, was supposed to end.

Called “October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour,” the festival kicked off in Toronto on July 28 with an All Canadian North Stars concert featuring a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall. , Keshiya Chante and Maestro Fresh Wes.

The 2022 OVO Fest edition was the first since 2019, having been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous articleNYC crime: Police outline ‘worst of the worst’ repeat offenders – some with more than 95 arrests
Next articleThe Senate will take up Democrats’ tax, climate and health bills on Saturday, Schumer says

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘They/They’ highlights the dangers of combining horror and social commentary

(CNN)Horror movies are no stranger Social commentary, or the desire to be cathartic about...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Latinos, Asians, ‘Southern Blacks’ Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White Supremacy: MSNBC Guest

off Video Latinos, Asians, 'Southern Blacks' Who Vote GOP Are Increasing White...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa Shares Big News On Instagram About Her New Book ‘Live Wire’

closer Video 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host Kelly Ripa's comments...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

West Virginia man who threatened Fauci faces three years in prison

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 5 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News