Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron revealed on Sunday that he had a role in saving the pilot of a seaplane that crashed into a lake in Canada.

The crash happened Saturday in Notre-Dame-du-Los, Quebec, according to multiple reports. Byron said in a statement posted on Twitter that he helped with the rescue, but much of the credit should go to Serge Labelle, who helped with the watercraft.

Byron helped his uncle, brother-in-law and his friend as well as those on shore.

“I want everyone to know that it was Serge Labelle who saved the pilot and to be recognized for his heroic actions. My father-in-law, brother-in-law, friend and I assisted in the rescue,” he wrote in the statement. . “And so many incredible others ashore. Serge is a hero! Thank you everyone for the kind messages. I wish (the pilot) a speedy recovery.”

According to the Canadian Press, Quebec officials said the pilot was injured in the crash but was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“A quiet morning fishing with Paul Byron [and] “Jonathan Legault became the rescuer of the man who shot down the plane just feet away from us,” Byron’s brother-in-law Neil LeBland wrote on Facebook.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada learned of the crash Saturday afternoon and did not immediately send investigators to the scene but followed up with officers and the pilot, an agency spokesman said.

Byron, an Ottawa native, has played for the Canadiens since 2015. He previously played for the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

Last season, he had four goals and three assists in 27 games.