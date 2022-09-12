‘Canadians get hurt’: Poilevre says he’ll fight for the working class in first meeting speech

In his first caucus speech since the party won the top job, Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre said on Monday his focus at the helm will be on holding the government accountable for perceived shortcomings in the economy and inflation.

Poilivre, who spoke for about 10 minutes, sometimes to thunderous applause from the assembled deputies and senators, said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the ruling Liberals were not aware of the labor struggle.

He said that as the son of a single mother and the adopted son of two school teachers, he comes from a “humble background” and can sympathize with the plight of Canadians trying to survive.

The consumer price index rose 7.6% in July from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said last month.

While declining fuel prices may be early signs that annual inflation has peaked, the cost of housing and other goods remains high. Over the past few months, consumer price increases have continued to outstrip annual growth in hourly wages.

Poilivre said during his leadership campaign that he met young people living in their parents’ basements because of sky-high housing prices, workers who can’t afford new shoes for their jobs, and single mothers who cut back on food. they feed their families because of the sharp rise in food prices.

“Canadians are suffering, and our job is to turn that pain into hope. This is my mission,” Poilivre said.

Poilivre urged Trudeau to stop raising payroll taxes such as Employment Insurance (EI) contributions and contributions to Canada’s pension plan.

He also said it was foolhardy for the government to push for a massive increase in the federal carbon tax – the fuel levy will increase from $50 a tonne of emissions this year to $170 a tonne by 2030 – when people are “already suffering.”

“Today I challenge Justin Trudeau. If you really care, make a commitment today that there will be no new tax increases for workers and retirees. None,” Poilivre said.

“My commitment in response to the prime minister and his radical coalition with the NDP: we will fight tooth and nail to prevent the coalition from imposing any new taxes.”

Poilivre also suggested another solution.

During his campaign for leadership, Poilivre tried to link government spending in the pandemic era to inflation. The deputy argued that with the increase in the amount of money in circulation, the cost of goods increased to meet the growing demand.

The government denied these claims, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine were largely to blame for the recent price hike.

‘Pay as you can’

Poilivre said that if he is elected prime minister, he will introduce legislation to force the federal government to offset every dollar of new spending with something else – a program he calls a “pay as you go” approach. budgeting.

Poialivre’s plan is to substantially curb federal spending so that it does not exceed current levels.

The law, if passed, would require the government to find money for new measures within existing budgets, rather than increase debt and taxes to cover new spending.

“We know the problem — the cost of government increases the cost of living,” he said, pointing to the nearly half a trillion added to federal debt in recent years during the global health crisis. “The government must find a way to save one dollar for every new dollar spent. This is the offer we are going to make.”

Poilivre, a populist, said he wanted to lead a country with “small government and big citizens… [where] the state is the servant, and the people are the masters.

Poilivre, who has a reputation as an aggressive dog in party politics, brought his wife and one of his children to the podium ahead of his Monday morning speech.

He warmly hugged his wife Ana, who introduced her husband at Saturday’s executive event. He also held his infant son Cruz, who turned one year old today, in his arms and blew out the candles on a small birthday cake as the smiling group looked on.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre, wife Anaida and son Cruz arrive at a Conservative caucus meeting in Ottawa on Monday, September 12, 2022 – Cruz’s first birthday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Although Poilivre had the support of most of the caucus during his leadership, he extended a hand to those deputies and senators who supported other candidates during a sometimes vexing race.

“It doesn’t matter which candidates you support throughout the race for leadership, whether or not you remained neutral. I am grateful for your input. We are all together and we are all part of a great conservative family,” he said.

At the Liberal Party rally in New Brunswick on Monday, a number of MPs said the party must pivot to confront the new Conservative leader, who has mobilized hundreds of thousands of Canadians and won a staggering 70 percent of the popular vote in the party’s leadership. race.

Some said they would like the party to take a more centrist position to oppose Poilievre.

“We must return to the federal center, the centre-right party,” said one of the deputies, on the condition that his name would not be given. “We need a government that is down to earth and less awake.”

“Pualyev’s party cannot fill the center,” said another.