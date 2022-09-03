Canadian veteran after the fall of Afghanistan turned his grief into hope for Ukraine

Former Corporal John Lowe was angry and helpless as he watched the breathtaking collapse of Afghanistan a year ago.

Everything he and other Canadian combat veterans had fought for there seemed to have been swept away by the Taliban’s rise to power, a brutal event after two decades of relentless guerrilla warfare.

The British Columbian was just beginning to come to terms with his frustration when Russian tanks roared across the border into Ukraine last winter.

“I remember some of the footage from Bucha, especially the image of the deceased child,” Lowe said, referring to the Kyiv suburb that was the source of widespread reports of civilians being killed by Russian troops. “It brought me back to the experience I had in Afghanistan.”

According to him, these images “very upset and angered him.” There was regret, mixed with a little guilt—a feeling that somehow he hadn’t done enough to help.

But what could he do?

Choice between despair and hope

“At some point, I realized that I would have to make a choice between anger and suffering because of what was happening to innocent people, or I was going to change something on my own,” Lowe told CBC News.

Former corporal. John Lowe rests during surgery March 23, 2010 in Panjwai, Afghanistan. (Murray Brewster/Canadian Press)

He decided to change the situation. At the end of the winter, Lowe toured doctors’ offices in Chilliwack, British Columbia, collecting medical supplies for Ukrainian civilian hospitals.

His efforts were rewarded with several boxes of gauze. But Lowe collected business cards and persisted.

He researched surplus and waste in Canadian hospitals. He wrote letters to medical institutions and nursing homes.

Joining forces with other veterans and volunteers under the banner of a non-profit Society of HEROES — a group formed by another former Canadian soldier, Steve Krsnick — the floodgates began to open.

WATCH | Combat veteran John Lowe explains why he sends medicines to Ukraine: What inspired the Canadian veteran to help Ukraine Retired corporal John Low preferred action to anger, which led him to collect and deliver medical aid to Ukraine.

Soon they were assembling tourniquets, Quikclot (a hemostatic dressing for wounds), thermal imagers and lots of bandages, Lowe said, adding that the initial focus was on medical supplies “requested by frontline soldiers.”

They moved on to collecting sheets and hand-held medical instruments.

The HERO Society and Lowe were only able to fill a few suitcases at first. In late spring, they began to make escapes to Ukraine, where additional volunteers on the ground helped distribute supplies to hospitals. In June, Low personally delivered 26 suitcases.

Donations continued to pour in throughout the summer. Lowe and other volunteers began to receive donations of larger items: hospital gurneys, stretchers and sophisticated observation equipment, items that had been taken out of service by local health authorities but were still in good condition.

Connections in Kyiv

All of a sudden they needed sea ​​container move everything.

Enter Roman Savichy, consultant, business executive and president of the Ukrainian-Canadian Social Services in Vancouver. He has deep connections in Kyiv dating back decades.

The Savichs have sent five containers of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

He saw the condition of hospitals in eastern Ukraine up close. When the HERO Society approached him for help, he said he was on board immediately.

Last weekend in Abbotsford, British Columbia, a 40-foot shipping container was loaded with medical supplies collected by HERO volunteers for Ukraine. Savici said he hopes this is the first of many.

“As long as they supply the equipment, we will continue to supply this equipment,” he said.

The container will be transported overland to Halifax, where it will be loaded onto a container ship for Poland and then transported to the border with Ukraine. At some point, the shipment will have to be broken down into separate deliveries. The entire journey is expected to take several weeks.

Another Canadian, 27-year-old Alex Nau, is waiting to receive the contents in Ukraine. A Regina resident interrupted his graduate studies in computer science to volunteer for a war-torn country.

He helped to deliver supplies and food to the most affected regions of Ukraine. One such place is Kharkiv, the second largest city in the country, which has been under constant shelling since February. Another is Zaporozhye, a southern city that has been flooded from time to time by displaced civilians seeking safety and is now on the brink of a potential nuclear holocaust as fighting rages around a nearby reactor plant.

WATCH | Canadian volunteer admires the resilience of Ukrainians: Canadian volunteer admires the resilience of Ukrainians Canadian HERO volunteer Alex Nau says he is deeply impressed by the ability of Ukrainians to continue normal lives in the war zone.

He said that he harbors nothing but admiration for the Ukrainians.

“I can’t believe how strong some people can be… that people can still live in this and live through the bombing all the time,” Nau told CBC News from Kharkiv.

Tension showed on Nau’s face as he spoke to CBC News about the risks involved in delivering supplies to bombed-out hospitals and clinics. The stress is taking its toll, he says, but he doesn’t want to leave until he knows the network he and others have built can work without him.

Preparing for evacuation

“I usually wake up at 7 or 8 before mission days… [I] The other day I woke up at 6 in the morning because there were bombs five kilometers away,” he said.

“The night before, I woke up at 4 am – two explosions are very, very close … We had to prepare for a possible evacuation, and this happens quite often.

“And when bombs explode during the day, it’s not so scary. Like, I’m kind of used to running in the middle of the night, and you wake up and you don’t want to get out of bed, but you have to… It can be pretty scary sometimes.”

But Nau said it was worth it.

It’s also welcome, said Vitaliy Linitsky, a former web developer who serves as a Ukrainian translator and guide for Nau. The two of them had recently returned to the rubble-strewn area of ​​Kharkov, where Linitsky had grown up, to deliver food.

“I know every inch of this place,” he told CBC News, adding that the medical supplies now on their way are badly needed.

“Many hospitals [are] bombed and doctors [still] you need to do some kind of surgery in hospitals,” Linitsky said.

In hospitals, he said, these days “a lot of traffic.”