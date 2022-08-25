type here...
Canadian Screen Awards moves to gender-neutral performance categories
Canadian Screen Awards moves to gender-neutral performance categories

The Canadian Screen Awards will move to gender-neutral categories next year.

Instead of separate Best Actor and Actress awards, there will now be one recipient in each category.

As far as films are concerned, there will be awards for leading roles and supporting roles. On television, there will be awards for both leading and supporting roles in the drama and comedy categories, as well as an award for best performance in a television movie.

The number of nominations for each award will increase from five to eight.

In a statement, John Young, chairman of the Canadian Academy of Film and Television Arts, called the move a necessary step towards a fairer film industry.

In the same statement, interim CEO Louis Calabro said the academy’s responsibility is to ensure that every performer has the opportunity to fully participate both in the awards program and in the film and television industry as a whole.

“This step brings us closer to that goal,” he said.

WATCH | Canadian Screen Awards 2022:

The academy said the change came after five years of large-scale consultation involving 40 industry organizations.

This is also due to the fact that a number of other awards are moving to gender-neutral performance categories, including Spirit Awards and British Independent Film Award.

The Canadian Screen Awards celebrate the nation’s top talent in film, television and digital media. They began in 2013 after the merger of Genies and Geminis, which awarded separate awards for film and television, respectively.

The performance categories in the 2019 digital media awards stream are gender neutral.

The 2023 awards will be presented within a week of next April.

