CANADA

Canadian rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa won 3 medals on the 9th day of the Commonwealth Games.

Canadian rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa celebrates victory during the awards ceremony on Saturday after winning silver in the clubs event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Canada got off to a strong start on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, winning medals in rhythmic gymnastics, diving, boxing and the men’s hammer throw.

Rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa was in the lead with three medals. The 24-year-old from Toronto won silver in clubs and bronze in ribbon and hoop in Birmingham, England.

Kallemaa started the day off with a hoop score of 28,200, finishing third behind Anna Sokolova of Cyprus (28,300) and Gemma Friselle of Wales (28,700), who made history as the first Welsh gymnast to win the hoop grip at the Commonwealth Games .

Kallemaa scored 29,100 club points, outperforming all competitors with 8,200 points.

Australia’s Alexandra Kiroy-Bogatyreva won the gold, beating Kallemaa with 29.400 points for her third medal in Birmingham. Bronze was won by Malaysian Izza Amzan (28.600).

Kallemaa added her second Bronze with 29,100 points on the tape and again earned a perfect performance score (8,200). Malaysian athlete Ng Jo Yi (27.800) won gold, ahead of Scots Louise Christie (27.550).

Kallemaa also helped Canada win gold in Thursday’s team final.

Suzanne Shahbazian of Montreal won silver in ball game with a score of 29.050, her second medal at the Games.

Jo Yi won another gold medal with 29.700 points, while Sokolova finished the podium with 28.800 points.

Canada has won 19 gold, 27 silver and 28 bronze medals for a total of 74 medals over nine days of competition, currently ranked third in the rankings. position.

Canadian Suzanne Shahbazian (left) holds her silver medal during the ball awards ceremony on Saturday, along with gold medalist Ng Jo Yi of Malaysia (center) and bronze medalist Anna Sokolova of Cyprus. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Hammer thrower Katzberg wins silver

Ethan Katzberg won Canada’s third silver medal of the day in the men’s hammer throw.

The 20-year-old from Nanaimo, British Columbia set a new personal best by throwing 76.36 meters on the fifth of six attempts.

England’s Nick Miller won gold (76.36) and Alexandro Poursanidis of Cyprus won bronze with a season-best throw of 73.97 meters.

Valle, Erlam dive for bronze

The Canadian diving duo of Mia Valle and Margot Erlam added to the country’s impressive pool medal total with a bronze medal in the women’s 3m springboard synchronized final.

The Canadians scored 297 on five dives at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham, England.

Maddison Keaney and Annabelle Smith of Australia won all five rounds and finished on the podium with 316.53 points.

Malaysians Ng Yang Yi and Noor Dabitah knocked the Canadians out of silver with a strong final jump – 2½ front flips and 1 turn – for which they earned 67.5 points, for a total of 299.85.

This is Valle’s second medal at the Games, and she also won gold in the women’s meter springboard on Friday.

Dillon wins bronze in boxing

Boxer Priyanka Dillon won the bronze medal in the women’s 48kg division after advancing to the semi-finals.

The Winnipeg native kicked off the competition with a 4-1 points win over Kenya’s Christine Ongare, who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. But Dillon lost her semi-final match to India’s Neet Gangas after the referee called the bout to be stopped.

Dillon also won bronze at the 2022 AMBC Continental Championships in March, where she represented Canada for the first time.



CANADA

Canadian rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa won 3 medals on the 9th day of the Commonwealth Games.

