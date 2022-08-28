Canadian researchers use machine learning to mitigate climate change

After nearly a decade in computer science and artificial intelligence (AI), Sasha Lucioni was ready to throw her life away three years ago after being deeply troubled by the climate crisis.

But her partner convinced her not to give up her career entirely, but instead apply her knowledge of artificial intelligence to solve some of the challenges of climate change.

“You don’t have to quit your AI job to do your part to fight the climate crisis,” she said. “There are ways in which almost any AI method can be applied to various aspects of climate change.”

She joined Montreal-based AI research center Mila and co-founded Climate Change AI, an organization of volunteer scientists who advocate using artificial intelligence to address climate change.

Sasha Lucioni, founding member of the non-profit group Climate Change AI, decided to apply her knowledge of computer science to solve problems related to climate change. (Camille Rochefort-Boulanger)

Lucioni is part of a growing community of researchers in Canada who are using AI in this way.

In 2019, she co-authored report arguing that machine learning can be a useful tool for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Computer scientists define machine learning as a form of artificial intelligence that allows computers to use historical data and statistical methods to predict and make decisions without having to be programmed to do so.

Common machine learning applications include predictive text, spam filters, language translation apps, streaming content recommendations, malware and fraud detection, and social media algorithms.

According to a 2019 report, applications for machine learning in climate research include climate prediction and optimization of electricity, transportation, and energy systems.

Preparation for plant diseases

Researchers at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) are using AI simulations to warn farmers of risks to their crops as the weather becomes more unpredictable.

“If you have a dry year, you will see very few diseases, but in a wet year, you can get quite a lot of diseases around the plants,” said Aytazaz Faruk, Acting Associate Dean of UPEI’s School of Climate Change and Adaptation.

Aytazaz Farooq is the Acting Associate Dean of UPEI’s School of Climate Change and Adaptation, which is running a pilot project to use weather forecasts to predict crop diseases. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Researchers can incorporate previous years’ weather data into an AI model to predict the types of diseases that could threaten crops at different times of the year, Farooq said.

“Then the producer can be a little proactive and understand what he is getting himself into,” he said.

Tour of the new climate change laboratory in St. Peter’s Bay. Duration 3:55 From drones to dormitories, the state-of-the-art research center in St. Peter’s Bay will have world-class students and researchers studying the many facets of climate change.

PEI’s agriculture is largely rainfed, and providing farmers with better rainfall forecasts can also help them achieve higher yields, Farouk said.

“Due to climate change, we are seeing different trends, where the total amount of precipitation changes slightly, but time matters,” he said.

“If this doesn’t happen at the right time, then the sustainability of our agriculture could be in jeopardy.”

Studying behavior in destructive weather conditions

Another application of AI is being explored at McGill University, where researchers use historical and recent weather data to predict the social impacts of extreme weather events affected by climate change, such as heatwaves, droughts and floods.

According to Rene Sieber, associate professor of geography at McGill, the researchers hope to find out how people have responded to damaging weather events in the past and whether it can teach us something about how resilient we will be in the future.

The McGill Observatory contains weather records from as far back as 1863 that will be used in an AI project analyzing people’s reactions to extreme weather events. (McGill University Archives)

The team will use a form of artificial intelligence called natural language processing to analyze weather-related social narratives in newspapers and other media.

“Artificial intelligence is very good for organizing, synthesizing, finding trends or some sentiment in a huge amount of unstructured text,” Sieber said.

“Essentially, you throw magazine articles into a bucket and see what comes out.”

Seeber said her team will take insights from past articles and today’s social media and compare them to relevant weather data to determine people’s reactions to weather events over time.

Entries from McGill Observatory According to Sieber, these are the longest and most detailed uninterrupted written records of weather conditions in Canada, containing a vast amount of information. Weather recording there began in 1863 and continued until the 1950s.

“This data is the only direct measure of climate change we have. [in Canada]”Sieber said.

Energy optimization

Some Canadian companies are using AI to minimize waste and build more energy efficient infrastructure.

Scale AI, a Montreal-based investor group that funds supply chain projects, has been working with grocery chains such as Loblaws and Save-on-Foods to identify purchasing patterns. With the help of AI, companies can better predict demand, and fewer products will be wasted, according to Scale AI CEO Julien Billot.

“Every optimization we can achieve makes supply chains more resilient and uses fewer resources,” she said.

Another Montreal-based company, BrainBox Al, is improving energy efficiency by optimizing HVAC systems in commercial buildings.

The machine learning technology is contained in a 30 cm wide box that connects to the building’s HVAC system. It raises or lowers the temperature based on inputs such as weather forecasts, utility prices, and carbon emissions calculations.

BrainBox AI technology optimizes a building’s HVAC system using data such as weather forecasts and utility prices. (Brainbox AI)

According to BrainBox CEO Sam Ramadori, the system was able to reduce the energy consumption of some HVAC systems by 25 percent, and the company installed the technology in 350 buildings in 18 countries in two years.

“The same intelligence that we bring to buildings has probably an infinite number of applications. Just choose a sector,” Ramadori said.

“The way we make cement, the way we ship goods, all of these must become more effective over time in the fight against climate change.”

BrainBox AI is working on technology that will allow buildings to connect to each other and interact with power grids via the company’s cloud server, Ramadori said.

Researchers work in the BrainBox AI office. (Brainbox AI)

This could minimize citywide energy wastage, he says, as power grids more accurately determine where and when electricity is needed.

“The utility network might say, ‘Hey, the next two hours will be busy. I need you to find a way to cut back.” And with the AI ​​brain at the top, it can say, “OK, I can scale it down a little here and a little there. I’ll cover you,” Ramadori said.

Capital limits for AI

Access to AI that can help solve climate-related challenges is not uniform around the world.

For example, wildfires in North America tend to get more attention from developers than locust outbreaks in East Africa, said David Rolnick, assistant professor of computer science at McGill and member of Mila.

“How climate change impacts a community varies greatly by geographic location,” said Rolnick, who is also chair of the Climate Change AI.

David Rolnick, assistant professor in the School of Computer Science at McGill University and a member of Mila, said using AI to solve climate-related problems raises some fairness concerns. (Guillaume Simoneau)

According to Rolnik, AI technology relies on datasets, and many communities do not have access to enough reliable data needed to create machine learning algorithms.

In Canada, some indigenous and remote northern communities still face a significant digital divide compared to other parts of the country, he said.

“Working on democratization is fundamental,” Rolnick said.

Rolnik co-authored the study last year, pointing out various limitations to the implementation of AI to address climate change in Canada. He called for increased funding for AI research and expansion of AI education in primary and secondary schools, as well as standards and protocols for data exchange related to climate projects.

The report says that the rapid roll-out of large-scale AI literacy programs for policy makers and leaders in climate-related industries could help “demystify” AI.

“We often see a lack of relevant knowledge, and educational programs can help people understand what these tools can and cannot do,” Rolnick said.