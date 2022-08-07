Canadian race walker Evan Dunphy wins gold at the Commonwealth Games with a record result.

Canadian Evan Dunphy won the men’s 10 km walk with a record-breaking finish on Sunday, claiming his 23rd gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The 31-year-old from Richmond, British Columbia completed the race in a Games-record time of 38:36.37 and also set a new Canadian and personal best.

This is Dunphy’s first Commonwealth Games medal in his third appearance.

RECORD GOLD FOR EVAN DUNPHY (CANADA) 🇨🇦🥇 With a time of 38:36.37 in the men’s 10,000m race walk, Dunphy set a new Commonwealth Games record and a Canadian record by winning gold! pic.twitter.com/f6IYjDabgY –@CBCOOlympic Games

Australia’s Declan Tingay won the silver with a personal best time of 38:42.33, while India’s Sandeep Kumar also set a personal best and won the bronze medal (38:49.21).

Dunphy won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last summer in the now-defunct 50k race walk and finished sixth in the 35k at the World Championships in Athletics last month.

Canada has also won 29 silver and 33 bronze medals for a total of 85 Commonwealth Games medals, currently ranked third. position. Games will end on Monday.