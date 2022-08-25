Canadian punk legend Tully Osbourne has become the face of the new Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

On the global punk rock scene, Hamilton resident Tully Osbourne has become a legend.

And she’s adding to that legendary status now that she’s starting her new job as a spokesperson for the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Punk Rock Museum is the creation of NOFX “Fat” lead singer Mike Burkett and is scheduled to open later this year.

In the early 2000s, Burkett and Osbourne briefly met at a NOFX concert in Toronto, after which Burkett wrote the song “She’s Nubs” about Osbourne, who was born with no arms and short legs.

Osbourne said that when she first heard the song, she emailed Fat Mike and asked if it was about it. The next day he answered.

“After writing 12 albums of songs, sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to write about,” she said.

“When he first met me, he knew that I was the perfect character for the song. So,” he said, “I’ll save a side stage seat for you the next time we’re in town,” she said.

It would be easy and fair to offend anyone with a song like “She’s Nubs” even a little bit, but Osbourne chose to embrace the moniker. She is the lead singer of her own punk band Nubs and Her Studs.

The punk rock community embraced her

Born in Montreal, Osborne grew up in Toronto and moved to Hamilton as an adult. According to her, as a child, she never felt at ease until she found the punk community.

“After this song was written, you know, the punk rock community really accepted me for who I am. I found my community,” she said.

“Punk rock for me is just being who you are and not putting an F on what people think.”

Osbourne is an accomplished public speaker, and throughout her adult life she has spoken about her differences. She gave a Ted Talk at the 2015 TedxToronto workshop about her experiences growing up and her ideology of self-love.

“The first time Mike texted me, I texted him back and tried to get a job at his label because it was like… I had that opportunity,” she said.

Osbourne said she applied for the job in the early 2000s, but she was too young and the timing wasn’t right.

This year, two decades after they first met, Burkett approached Osborne with the possibility of a lifetime. She said he asked her to be the face of the punk rock museum.

Osbourne will travel to punk festivals as an official spokesperson for the Punk Rock Museum, and in his spare time will be the museum’s director of customer service. She is moving to Las Vegas in the coming months. Currently, the museum is still under construction.

“I’m ready for a huge new adventure.” she said.

“It’s all gambling”

Osbourne said even talking about the move gets her excited, especially when she thinks about the punk rock legends she might meet at the museum.

“I could give Joan Jett a tour of the punk rock museum,” she said.

Joan Jett is the lead singer of two legendary 1970s punk bands: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and before that, The Runaways. Her most iconic song is “I Love Rock and Roll”, which is popular on jukebox and karaoke around the world.

“This will literally blow my mind,” Osbourne said.

Moving forward for Osborne means leaving behind a huge number of people in Hamilton who love her.

Osborne’s sister, Miriam, lives in Toronto and said that when her sister moved to Hamilton, she thought it was a big change. Now Osbourne is moving to another country.

“I am sad that she is leaving so far, because now it is not difficult for me to get to Hamilton. I can’t just take the bus to Vegas,” Miriam said.

Even though she knew she would miss her sister, Miriam said she was very happy about Osborne’s move.

“Vegas was lucky to have her,” she said.

Osbourne said she takes her Siamese cat Miso with her when she moves. She said that having him with her made her feel like she wasn’t walking alone. (Kara Nickerson/CBC)

“This is an absolutely obvious next step in her life, even if we didn’t realize it,” Miriam said. “She lives and breathes punk rock… you know. That’s all she is.”

“The friends I have here would literally drop everything for me if I needed them,” Osbourne said, and added that while she knows she’ll make friends in Vegas, she doesn’t know if they’ll be the same. as close as the ones she has in Hamilton.

“Maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. It’s all gambling,” she said.