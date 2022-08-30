Canadian politicians have an anger problem and politicians should be part of the solution

On a June afternoon almost 40 years ago, Brian Mulroney met a 63-year-old woman named Solange Denis. The Mulroney government proposed changes to Old Age Security. Denis was furious at this and – in front of the journalists – conveyed her displeasure directly to the prime minister.

Mulroney’s encounter with Denis has become national history. The government was forced to back down and “ Goodbye Charlie Brown Subsequently, this became a shorthand for how one interaction with a voter can ambush politicians and government.

What happened to Christia Freeland in Grande Prairie, Alberta last week was something else entirely – and many political leaders from across the party spectrum seemed to understand it immediately. Among those who condemned the incident was the Premier of Alberta. Jason Kenny and Ontario Premier Doug Ford two politicians who were at odds with the federal Liberal government.

It is important for political leaders to understand when the line has been crossed. But such moments are beginning to become regular. two years ago a a man drove through the barricades at Rideau Hall . The last failure someone threw gravel at the prime minister. In May, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was pursued while campaigning in Peterborough, Ontario . In July restaurant on Prince Edward Island attacked for online harassment after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped there for lunch.

So, in addition to condemning the harassment and resuming the conversation about the personal safety of politicians, voters and politicians also need to ask themselves if this video of a deputy prime minister being subjected to foul language is not indicating more anger. issue of Canadian politics.

The positive and negative aspects of anger

Anger in politics is not necessarily a bad thing. Anger directed at real injustice is understandable, and anger can be productive if it leads to real solutions. But there is a difference between constructive anger and corrosive anger – irrational or unjustified anger that unfairly demonizes opponents or fellow citizens and is not directed towards finding real answers to real problems.

In 1985, Denis was worried about the real deal. Whether the change in OAS policy was sensible or not, its protest was at least grounded in reality. But a man who reached out to Freeland last week reportedly “ranted that the Trudeau government was part of a conspiracy involving the World Economic Forum.” follow-up interview with Tyee . He also “said that the government was trying to starve out the population by imposing fertilizer restrictions on farmers, and was killing thousands of people, including children, through vaccinations.”

In addition to the misogyny and profanity in his comments, he also called Freeland a “traitor”.

WATCH: Alberta man insults Deputy PM Christia Freeland

Alberta man insults Christia Freeland, causing outrage on social media A video widely shared on social media shows several people approaching Freeland as she walks through Grande Prairie City Hall to the elevator.

Jared Wesley, professor of political science at the University of Alberta, said those who find such extreme behavior acceptable are still “a very, very small minority.” In this respect, he said, Canada’s political culture is strong.

“What we need is more politicians from across the spectrum to come forward and reinforce it,” he added.

Wesley points to UCP leader candidate Alberta Daniel Smith and federal conservative leader candidate Pierre Poilivre. Neither of them issued a preliminary statement about the Freeland video – Poillivre eventually commented when asked about it during an interview — and both have set their sights on the World Economic Forum and the federal fertilizer policy proposal, which is the subject of rampant misinformation .

Alberta United Conservative Party leader candidate Daniel Smith scores political points with the World Economic Forum and a federal fertilizer policy that has been the subject of widespread misinformation. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

It is no exaggeration to ask politicians not only to refrain from encouraging conspiracy theories, but also to inspire irrational fears, especially when those theories are supported by their own supporters. AT CBC radio interview House Earlier this year Erin O’Toole recalled trying to correct voters who came to him with “things they read on social media and conspiracies and ideas and frustration.”

Wesley, who recently co-author of Alberta separatist analysis points to the example set by Republican presidential candidate John McCain in 2008 when he publicly challenged a woman who claimed that Barack Obama was an “Arab” and she couldn’t trust him.

If political leaders are ready to condemn the verbal attacks on Freeland, shouldn’t they also say that the World Economic Forum is not part of a sinister conspiracy and vaccines are safe?

Is the public following the example of politicians?

AT a recently published compendium of academic analyzes of the 2021 federal election. , Christopher Dornan, professor of journalism at Carleton University, notes the public hostility that was displayed during last year’s campaign. But he argues that “it may have been comforting to hear politicians express shock and dismay at the public’s hostility, given the example they set by turning Parliament into a public theater of perpetual wrath, no matter how much of a game it is.” “

It can be difficult to draw a causal link between any particular incident and the words of a politician – and the crowds of people yelling at Justin Trudeau last year were no doubt inspired by much more than the meaning of the question period. But it is fair to ask whether Canadian politicians are unnecessarily creating an atmosphere of anger and whether Canadian politicians are promoting destructive hostility.

A man (top right) throws gravel at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (left) as RCMP security provides protection as protesters yell at a local brewery during a federal election campaign in London, Ontario on Monday. September 6, 2021. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Anger can lead to progress. But eternal anger destroys the foundations of democracy — it undermines trust and tolerance and pushes the stakes of political conflict to unacceptable extremes. Wesley recalls Michael Ignatiev’s remark that democracy can’t work if politicians (and voters) see their rivals not as adversaries but as enemies . And when harassment and threats are common it will be much more difficult to convince people to work in government jobs, especially women and racial Canadians.

While some politicians seem to stir up anger, we have to ask if others are doing enough to minimize discord.

As Wesley notes, politicians are ultimately rational actors. As long as anger serves as a tool for securing a comfortable victory (and in the current situation, this may require as little as 35% of the vote), leaders may be tempted to chase after it.

Ideally, politicians should take responsibility for the health of a democracy. But for anger and extremism to not work, voters must turn their backs on them.