Canadian politicians defend dance video of Finnish PM, saying double standard backlash

As women around the world have taken to social media in the past few days posting videos of themselves dancing to show #SolidarityWithSanna, some Canadian politicians and strategists are also coming to the defense of the Finnish prime minister, suggesting she is being unfairly judged because for her gender and age.

Sanna Marin has been targeted since a video surfaced last week of her dancing with friends at a private party. After the leaked clip, some political opponents questioned whether her judgment had been impaired, prompting some to demand that she take a drug test.

Marin, who took the test and passed it, said she didn’t do anything wrong.

“I didn’t have any work meetings scheduled for this weekend,” she said after the video surfaced. “On Monday I had working meetings, which I, of course, led. But we didn’t have any government meetings during that week, and I had a day off and I spent it with friends and didn’t do anything illegal.”

Marin became Finland’s youngest prime minister in 2019 at the age of 34. Then the Social Democrat told reporters that she would remain true to herself. This This is not the first time her personal life has become the subject of public debate.which leads some to say that she has a double standard, while others say that a world leader must always be ready to make important decisions.

Celebrate – then tear them down

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plant entered this latest debate early, posting an Instagram story the next day featuring Cyndi Lauper. Girls just want to have funand the words “I’m responding to the reaction of the Prime Minister of Finland” with an eye roll emoji.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plant took to Instagram to express her support for Marin’s dancing, as seen here in an image taken from her Instagram stories. (val_plante/Instagram)

“The fact that this has turned into a huge story is absolutely absurd,” said former Liberal cabinet minister Katherine McKenna, who has come under sexist attacks during her tenure, including called Climate Barbie on the part of a colleague in the opposition – an insult hurled at her for years by her critics .

“If you think about all the critical issues that we are currently facing in the world – the climate crisis, the COVID crisis, the security crisis – and that we are focused on how someone, the prime minister, but a real person, behaves in his personal time because she’s younger…then I think we’ve lost the plot.”

McKenna said she stayed out of the public eye for the first two years after being appointed minister because she felt she was under so much scrutiny and pressure.

Former Liberal minister Catherine McKenna says women politicians should be themselves and share their life experiences without being harassed. (Giacomo Panico / CBC)

Former NDP MP Peggy Nash says people often admire the presence of women in public life, but then reject them at the first opportunity.

There is a clear double standard when it comes to women in politics, especially for young women, said Nash, who has written a book called Women Winners: An Activist’s Guide to Choice.

“I think for women — not just in politics, but in every aspect of public life — there is still this traditional stereotype about who is the leader,” Nash said. And it’s a man, unfortunately.

Male politicians who make mistakes are given more leeway, she said, as they are often seen as “not fully formed” yet and have room to go.

“Men are held to the standard of their potential, while women are now held to a very rigid standard of responsibility,” she said. “And it doesn’t matter how much they have achieved or what experience they have. They must be super-perfect, otherwise they will be overly criticized. It’s an unfair double standard.”

Former NDP MP Peggy Nash, who has written a book on how to get more women into politics, says there are still double standards in how women are viewed in the public eye. (Richard Lam/Canadian Press)

Conservative strategist Tim Powers, chairman of Summa Strategies, says that while there may be double standards at play, he believes there is more to it.

“I think there’s a lot of inflexibility that diminishes and subtracts from what we’re all talking about wanting authenticity,” he said. “I think there is more hypocrisy than double standards.”

He suggested that ageism is also present when it comes to Marin, who is 36 years old.

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, spoke about how women are treated in the National Assembly of the province said she was not surprised by Marin’s reaction to the video.

“Each level of variety brings a level of complexity, if you will. So the fact that she’s a woman, the fact that she’s young… that’s two levels of diversity in an environment where people are older and it’s more of a masculine environment. “

Anglade said, however, that she was surprised at how quickly Marin’s dancing comments turned into speculation about drug use.

“She doesn’t do drugs, she dances,” Anglad said of the video, asking if a man in a similar situation would be asked to take a test.

“There was no evidence of anything… It’s just that people thought she might have.”

Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade herself has been open about the double standards she has faced as a woman politician. (Jacques Boissino/Canadian Press)

White men are considered natural leaders

Marin likely had no choice but to take a drug test to silence her critics, said Andrea Reimer, a former Vancouver City Council member. She agreed with Anglade that her male colleagues probably wouldn’t even have to think about it.

“Where Boris Johnson or former President Donald Trump may not have had to face such a request, there are not many options for a young woman in a leadership position,” Reimer said.

She suggested that people see older white men as natural leaders and a lot needs to change to change that view, but for Marin it was different.

“This young woman who got the country through some very difficult times and one period of dancing… was enough to confirm people’s preconceived notion that she was somehow incapable,” Reimer said.

Former Vancouver City Council member Andrea Reimer says Marin had no choice but to take a drug test, though she doubts a male leader would have been forced to do the same. (Belle Ancel)

public expectations

On Wednesday, Marin spoke about the experience, telling the gathering in Latchi, Finland, that she is a human being and has never missed a single work task because she took a vacation.

“I want to believe that people are looking at our work and not what we do in our free time,” she said.

Powers, who has worked on the campaigns of former prime ministers Joe Clark and Stephen Harper, says a good leader must be connected to his own humanity.

“You can’t be a good leader if you’re a robot, you’re disconnected, you can’t, you know, understand what everyone else can do at this time of the night and have fun,” he said. .

“And what test do we always use in Canada? Who would you like to have a beer with?”

Summa Strategies chairman Tim Powers says people don’t want their leaders to be robots. (Cynthia Munster)

Yaroslav Baran, who led the Conservative Party’s communications for three campaigns, agrees that there is likely to be a double standard applied to women leaders. If it was a male leader caught on video dancing, he says, “People would probably just smile and, you know, move on. Or they would think it’s trendy and cool and then move on.“

According to him, the main question in the debate is whether the head of government is able to make an important decision when the need arises.

“Of course, it wouldn’t pass the social tests of expectations that the public places on their leader if the leader was really weakened and there was a case where they had to make an important decision,” he said, noting that he saw no evidence of this in marin video.

“Where it comes into play is national security issues where, theoretically, if one’s perception or judgment is impaired, then theoretically they could give away state secrets or could engage in some sort of activity that could later be used against them.” .

Yaroslav Baran, managing director of Earnscliffe Strategies, says the public would not want the leader to be too weakened to make important decisions, but adds that he saw no evidence of this in Marin’s video. (Earncliff)

As for McKenna, she said she was fine with any politician or leader who gets criticized for the work they do or for a political decision, but not for their personal lives or hanging out with friends. She worries that the criticism Marin has experienced will be detrimental, especially if women start to change their behavior.

“It means you stop wanting to be a real person. It means you don’t bring what you have that is so valuable – your experience – to the table,” she said. “Women need to be fought back and they need to push back hard.”