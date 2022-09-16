Canadian NHL Stars Weigh Hockey Canada Allegations

Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear the Canadian Red Maple Leaf throughout his career.

The same goes for Nathan McKinnon.

And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a controversial summer unfolded for Hockey Canada – the sport’s national governing body – after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 World Youth Team.

“I’m very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent hockey Canada,” McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers, said Thursday during an NHL/NHLPA players’ press tour near Las Vegas.

“A situation that is terrible for everyone.”

Hockey Canada has been under scrutiny since the allegations of sexual assault emerged in May following a 2018 gala in London, Ontario involving eight unidentified players, including members of that year’s junior world team, and the subsequent hushed settlement. .

In July, allegations of gang sexual assault involving the 2003 World Youth Team emerged.

None of the allegations were proven in court.

“It’s sad,” said McKinnon, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in June. “There is no place for that.

“I don’t know all the materials of the investigation, but whatever happened, it was not in order – that’s the main thing.”

It also emerged that Hockey Canada had been holding a so-called National Equity Fund since the 1990s, supported by filing fees from across the country, to partially pay off uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault claims.

The organization has stated that it will no longer use the fund for this purpose.

Hockey Canada withdrew federal funding after it reviewed and settled a 2018 case, a number of corporations withheld sponsorship dollars, and politicians called for regime change, including the firing of President and CEO Scott Smith.

In response to the firestorm, the organization issued an action plan aimed at addressing systemic issues in hockey and reopened an independent investigation into the 2018 incident, as did the London police. The NHL is also investigating.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, who was a member of the 2018 World Junior Team but previously said he was not involved in the alleged incident, spoke to investigators immediately afterwards and will do so again.

“I am completely open,” Makar said. “I will be ready for anything. Whatever they need, basically, I’ll be there.”

“Culture definitely needs to change”

The current winner of the Norris Trophy as the best player in the NHL said he talked with his parents over the summer about the situation with Hockey Canada, including the National Equity Fund.

“You even think of me going through minor hockey,” said the 23-year-old, who also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after helping Colorado to its second title. “My parents are talking about all the royalties they paid Hockey Canada and stuff so I can play and then all this crap came out, I can only imagine how many parents were like, ‘Oh, what’s that for? my fees are coming.

“Obviously, this is a very tough look. Identity and culture definitely needs to be changed. It’s just that time.”