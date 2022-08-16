Canadian MPs ‘hope’ to visit Taiwan in October

Members of the Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group could make a trip to the island as early as October, said Liberal MP Judy Sgro, chair of the group.

A potential autumn visit of Canadian MPs and senators to Taiwan will follow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in early August.

In an email to CBC News, Sgro said representatives from the friendship group “hope to come in October.”

She did not provide further information about the stated purpose of the visit or how many people are expected to travel.

Pelosi’s visit, which she described as a mission to show Washington’s support for Taiwan and democracies around the world, has infuriated the Chinese government, which considers the self-ruled island part of its territory.

Beijing responded to Pelosi’s visit by surrounding the island and conducting live-fire military exercises near territorial waters claimed by Taiwan and Japan.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi waves to reporters as she arrives at Parliament in Taipei August 3, 2022. (Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images)

Previous iterations of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group have visited the island in the past, most recently in 2014. Individual MPs also traveled to meet with Taiwanese politicians. for many yearsangering Beijing.

But the friendship group’s autumn visit came at a time of heightened tensions between the governments of Canada and China.

Defense Secretary Anita Anand said China’s decision to hold military exercises after Pelosi’s visit was “an unnecessary escalation.”

“There is no reason to use the visit as a pretext for aggressive military action in the Taiwan Strait,” Anand said.

China’s vice foreign minister urged Canada to “immediately correct its mistakes” after the G7 condemned China’s actions.

Friendship groups are only informal relationships

The Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group is one of dozens of so-called “friendship groups” on Parliament Hill. According to the data, there were 89 members in the group in 2021. published statement government of Taiwan.

The informal nature of friendship groups allows deputies and senators to maintain relationships with various governments and communities outside the official government activities.

Under the one-China policy, adopted by the vast majority of the international community, Canada maintains only informal diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan.

Another active friendship groups include the Canadian-Palestinian Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Canadian-Uyghur Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Friendship groups do not receive administrative or financial support from the Parliament of Canada.

A delegation of German parliamentarians will also visit Taiwan in the first week of October.