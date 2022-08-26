closer
The body of a climber from British Columbia has been recovered by rangers at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state.

The climber has been identified as Chun Hui Zhang, a 52-year-old Canadian national from Surrey, the National Park Service said.

He climbs a private, recreational mountaintop with friends.

On Monday, witnesses reported a climber had a “significant fall” while descending Rainier’s Disappointment Clever Route on the south side.

Climbing guides and Park Service rangers made several unsuccessful attempts to locate Zhang, but his body was found the next day.

“Using a [National Park Service-contracted] A helicopter and rangers were able to access and extricate the climber’s body,” the Park Service said in a press release.

Staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. provided assistance.

