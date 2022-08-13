Canadian Men of Letters Emphasize Right to Free Speech After Attack on Salman Rushdie

Canadian writers, editors and literary figures doubled their right to freedom of thought and expression following the attack on Salman Rushdie in West New York as the award-winning author remained on a ventilator in a hospital Saturday.

Rushdie, whose novel satanic verses He received death threats from Iranian leaders in the 1980s, and on Friday he was stabbed in the neck and stomach by a man who ran onto the stage as the author was about to give a lecture.

Born in Mumbia, Rushdie, 75, has liver damage and torn nerves in his arm and is likely to lose an eye.

Louise Dennis, Executive Vice President and Publisher of Penguin Random House Canada, has published and edited Rushdie’s writing for over 30 years.

Dennis called the attack “cowardly” and “reprehensible in every way”.

The Writers’ Union of Canada joins our international colleagues in being deeply concerned about this attack. We hope for a speedy and full recovery for Mr. Rushdie. https://t.co/mnM2SNKBUD –@twuc

Dennis said that the writer is one of the greatest advocates of freedom of thought and speech in the world. She said the attack is already having the opposite effect of its intended intentions, given the support from the international literary community.

Canadian writer John Ralston Saul, who has known Rushdie since the 1990s, said the author always knew someone might attack him, but preferred to go public to speak out against those who try to stifle free speech and debate. .

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Saturday that the attack was a blow to free speech.

“No one should be threatened or harmed based on what they have written. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Trudeau tweeted.