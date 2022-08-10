Canadian Layla Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open by losing in straight sets to Haddad Maya.

Canada’s Leila Fernandez was eliminated from the Women’s Singles National Bank Open after losing 7-6(4), 6-1 to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on Wednesday.

Fernandez, who finished 13th in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament after a two-month hiatus caused by a stress fracture in her right leg she suffered at the French Open.

While Fernandez showed a lot of struggle in the first set, she eventually seemed to tire of the powerful attack from her increasingly confident opponent.

After an encouraging start, Fernandes gave up the first break of the match and lost in the first set 3-2.

Leading 5-4, Haddad Maia converted her fourth ace of the match and earned a set point. But Fernandez saved and brought the score to a deuce, and then converted her first break point and equalized the score.

Haddad Maia regained her lead in the next game, finally converting her fourth break point chance of the game to put the score up 6-5.

But again, the Brazilian could not remove the set. Haddad Maia’s double fault gave Fernandez a double break point and the Canadian came out on top after a long draw to win the next point and secure a tie-break.

Haddad Maia proved too strong for Fernandez in the extra session, using powerful shots to take the Canadian off balance and take a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker.

Fernandez saved another set point before Haddad Maia hammered it with a hard backhand to end the short play.

Haddad Maia built on that momentum in the second set with an early break en route to a 3-0 scoreline.

Her second break of the set took Haddad Maia to 5-1 and she then filed for love in the final game to win the match.

In women’s doubles, Fernandez and younger sister Bianca Joli will take on eighth-place duo Aleksa Guaracha of Chile and Andreja Klepach of Slovenia on Wednesday.

No. 1 Swiatek advances to the 3rd round

Haddad Maia will then face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who advanced to the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Ayla Tomljanovic.

Swiatek extended her on-court winning streak to 20 matches thanks to clinical play, defeating Tomljanovic in just one hour and four minutes.

The Polish star converted six of his nine break points, converting 26 of 37 return points (70.3%).

🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek takes over Tomljanovich and goes to the last 16 in Toronto.

In other early results, Coco Gauff of the United States, who placed 10th, beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3). Reigning champion Camila Giorgi of Italy defeated Belgian Elise Mertens 6:3, 7:5. And seventh seeded Jessica Pegula beat American Asia Muhammad 6-2, 7-5.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario, the last Canadian remaining in singles, was scheduled to face Alize Cornet of France in the final match on Center Court. Andreescu won the tournament in 2019 when Serena Williams retired in the final match.

Williams was scheduled to face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland to start the evening session on Center Court. Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slams, plays in Toronto for the last time before retiring shortly after the US Open.

Kyrgios knocks down Medvedev; Paul upsets Alcaraz

Australian Nick Kyrgios beat top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday at the National Bank Open.

Medvedev controlled the tie-break in the first set after every player held the serve for the first 12 games. Kiryos started the second set with a break and did not lose this advantage before he took the decisive game.

Crigios, world number 37, won the ATP Tour title last week in Washington, while Medvedev won in Los Cabos, Mexico.

His first win over the reigning world number one in 8️⃣ years 🙌 Take a bow @NickKyrgios !#OBN22 pic.twitter.com/eOEWJGbv9b –@TennisTV

Earlier, American Tommy Paul made the first big upset of the tournament, sending second seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Paul, the 34th racket of the world, saved the ball in the tie-break and converted his fifth match point in the decisive set. The second round match lasted three hours and 20 minutes.

Alcaraz, who made his Canadian debut, lost 15-3 this season in the Masters 1000. It was his first career encounter against Paul, who hit the ball on a tie-break.

Other early results: fourth seed Kasper Ruud of Norway defeated Aleks Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3, while eighth seed Hubert Hurkach of Poland beat Emil Ruusuvori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4) . , 6-2.

Spain’s No. 14 seed Roberto Bautista Agut defeated American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1, while Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta edged out Dane Holger Rune 6-0, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal, who finished sixth, was supposed to play Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka tonight. Auger-Aliassime is the only Canadian left in a 56-man singles draw.

In the men’s doubles, Italian Yannick Sinner and Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, British Columbia, were set to open against French duo Benjamin Bonzi and Gael Monfils.

Calgary native Clive Harper and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ontario were scheduled to face Italians Simona Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

Play continues until Sunday in a $6.57 million tournament.