New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The captain of Canada’s Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team tragically died during a preseason game, his team said Wednesday.

Eli Palfreyman who played for Ayr Centennials was 20 years old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We ask for your prayers and support for Eli’s family and each of our players. Our Centennials organization and the Ayr community are grieving,” Centennials vice president Brian Schantz said in a statement. Via CBC News. “Eli had excellent care from our medical staff and a quick response from the ambulatory staff. The medical doctors will give us more answers in the coming days.

“Respecting the family’s right to privacy, we do not speculate on anything at this very difficult time. The Census nation also needs time to recover from this devastating time.”

The team also posted a photo of Palfreyman’s jersey on Twitter and wrote a special statement.

BÖRJE Salming, former Maple Leafs star, diagnosed with others: ‘Instantly, everything changed’

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love for our beloved captain and beautiful young man Eli. Words cannot describe how much it means to his family/Sense family. We are all broken but feel your arms around us,” the team’s tweet read.

Palfreyman was recently named the captain of the team and mentioned it as an honor in a recent video.

“Since I moved to Cambridge, I’ve been coming to Ayr to watch the games,” he said. “It was an honor to be a part of the organization last year as assistant captain and an honor to be back this year, my last year, as captain. Words cannot describe how honored I am to be in this position.”

Palfreyman collapsed during the first intermission of Tuesday night’s game Toronto Sun. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Wednesday’s games have been canceled for the Ayr Mutual Global Invitational.