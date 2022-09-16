Canadian joins crowd of royal ‘diehards’ at London campsite ahead of Queen’s funeral

Bernadette Christie has witnessed some of the biggest royal events of the last decade.

She saw Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle go to church on their wedding days, watched Queen Elizabeth drive by in a golden carriage, and met Prince William.

The now 68-year-old woman from Grande Prairie, Alta, camped out for five nights in London to secure a better place for her after Monday’s funeral.

“I want a front row seat, otherwise there is no point in doing my best,” she said.

On Wednesday night, Christie pitched her green tent in the shade of Buckingham Palace with a small group of other royal watchers, whom she jokingly calls “diehards”.

In the coming days, she plans to move her tent as close as possible to Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral will take place.

Together, campers help each other set up tents, share food, take turns guarding each other’s belongings, and immerse themselves in the atmosphere of royal weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and, in this case, funerals.

In addition to a small tent, Christie’s luggage contained a whole bunch of Canadian flags.

Her nails are painted red and white and she showed off the Canadian flag poncho she wears at royal events.

Christie’s first memory of the Queen was when she dressed in a Brownie uniform at the age of seven to see the monarch during a royal visit to Canada.

After that, she followed the royal family through the Queen’s Christmas messages for many years, or joined the crowd during their visits to Canada in between raising four children.

But when Prince William and Kate Middleton, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, married in 2011, she decided it was time to go there in person.

“I told my husband, ‘All I want for Christmas is a plane ticket to England,'” she said in an interview on Wednesday night.

She has since returned several times, most recently for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. She sleeps every night.

Flowers in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II can be seen in Green Park in London on September 10, two days after her death at the age of 96. (Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

She said her favorite memories include being able to see the Queen drive by in the rarely used golden state carriage and have a good view of Middleton, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and the royal children passing by in the carriage.

“Seeing these little children, just knowing that they are not asking to be born among them,” she said.

Christie says hiking allows her to see things that others don’t: the nightly rehearsals of ceremonies, the early morning arrivals and departures of the royal family, and occasional confessions from the royals themselves. But the main reason she does this is to be as close as possible to what she considers important historical events.

“It’s not what she sees, it’s what you feel,” she said. “You feel the mood of the people.”

“You should be here”

Friend Maria Scott from Newcastle in the north of England said her passion for royalty began with Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

“There was an aura to her and she really connected with people like me,” she said. “She went through the same thing as us.”

Since then, Scott has tried to be present at important milestones in the lives of Diana’s children, Princes William and Harry. She spent the night at their weddings, as well as at the birth and christening of Prince William’s three children.

“Seeing it on TV is not worth it,” she said. “You should be here.”

Christie says she met many friendly people who stopped by to offer food, help with tents, or just chat. According to her, she and other camp participants also became fast friends.

That doesn’t mean it’s not tough. Wet London weather means it often gets wet. And midnight parade rehearsals, while entertaining, aren’t exactly conducive to good sleep.

Tents must also be taken down early in the morning by order of the authorities.

Long lines in London to pay tribute to the Queen Duration 1:55 Thousands of mourners lined up for miles in London overnight to walk past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

On Thursday afternoon, Christie could be seen fast asleep on the ground under her Canadian flag, oblivious to the hundreds of people crowding just a few feet away from her.

“It’s unbearable, you get cold, you get wet,” she said the night before. “But it’s fun.”

Christie plans to return to England for the coronation of King Charles III, but thinks it might be the last time. However, she admitted that she had said this before, after a particularly cold and damp time at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Shortly thereafter, she said, she went out and bought a new tent in which she now sleeps.