type here...
CANADA Canadian households lost billions due to property cooling
CANADA

Canadian households lost billions due to property cooling

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


Real estate sale signs in Oakville, Ontario. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 (Richard Buchan/Canadian Press)

The Canadian real estate market suddenly and sharply cooled. Sales fell 24% from last year. The median home price in this country has fallen $179,047 since its peak in February.

And yet, how much has really changed?

“I think it’s like letting air out of a balloon,” said Colin Cheshinsky, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. “You don’t want it to necessarily pop and pop, but in the short term, prices should come down to something more sustainable.”

For those who were trying to enter the market, the prospect of “cooling off” was always presented as an opportunity. But even with a 20 percent drop in prices, the average house price in Canada is back to early 2021 levels.

What has changed, however, is how the typical Canadian family feels poor lately. Statistics Canada reports that falling house prices have contributed to the largest decline in household wealth ever seen in the country.

Billions of lost household capital

It can be easy to look at house prices going down and, unless you’re the owner trying to sell it, say, “That’s none of my business.”

But the reality is that most of the wealth of Canadian households is tied to house prices, the sector itself remains one of the largest contributors to Canadian GDP, and it has just suffered.

Statscan reports that Canadian household net worth, defined as the value of all assets less all liabilities, fell by a staggering $990.1 billion in April, May and June.

“This decline was exacerbated by a $389.8 billion drop in the value of non-financial assets as the real estate boom streak that began in late 2018 was brought to a halt by a housing market struggling with rapidly rising interest rates,” the data says. agency in last week’s release.

The rest of the decline in household wealth is due to the fall in stock markets in the second quarter. (The Statscan figures only cover the period ending June. Stock markets have recovered somewhat since then, but once-hot losses in the housing market accelerated in July and August.)

A pedestrian walks past a “Help Wanted” sign at the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

As housing costs fall, there is a domino effect on the rest of the economy, “like spending on building materials, spending on furniture, things like that,” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“We have lower housing activity, which will dampen real economic growth and job growth.”

As home prices have skyrocketed in recent decades, Canadian homeowners have felt wealthier. They borrowed more and spent more, using their ever-increasing home values ​​as a kind of ATM.

As values ​​fall and interest rates rise, homeowners are less likely to borrow and spend.

These interest rates will also slow down the economy, Kavcic says.

“If your mortgage payment went up $500 a month, or $1,000 a month, that would immediately lead to discretionary spending that you could spend elsewhere in the economy,” he told CBC News.

  • The slowdown in the real estate market continues: since February, the average price has fallen by 22%.

Inflation is not over

In the meantime, inflation is undermining our purchasing power and undermining wage growth.

Collectively, consumers are looking for ways to cut costs, and small decisions go a long way when scaled to the population.

“If you don’t go out for lunch, well, that’s one less sale at the local dining establishment and maybe a couple fewer jobs at some point,” Kavcic said.

He expects difficult days ahead.

Gas pump.

Falling gasoline prices reduce overall inflation. But other prices for other goods and services continue to rise. (Robert Short/CBC)

The latest data on inflation in Canada will be published next week. They are forecast to show a slowdown in the main indicator, which reached a 39-year high of 8.1% in June.

But economists are concerned that core inflation, which excludes volatiles like gasoline and food, is still rising. Cieszynski says the latest US inflation data shows just how difficult it is to rein in rising prices.

“[Last week’s U.S.] The figures showed that inflation is stable, it remains high and may or may not reach its peak,” he said.

“Even if it starts to go down, it can go down much slower than [Wall Street] foresaw.”

  • Analysis

    Recent threats of rising interest rates and high inflation could change the outlook for the property market

  • Analysis

    Do you feel poorer? Wealth Reverse Effect Could Amplify Canadian Spending Discouragement

If inflation persists, even as higher interest rates hit the economy, he said central banks, including the Bank of Canada, would have to raise rates more than expected and stay high longer than expected.

This would mean more turmoil for both the stock and real estate markets. Which, in turn, will mean even more erosion of household wealth than we have seen.

Previous articleMartha’s Vineyard ‘humanitarian crisis’ statement mocked on social media: ‘Screw them, send more’
Next articleAfter the migrants arrived at Martha’s Vineyard, the community gathered to welcome them.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Edmonton police say the woman who was pushed to the ground by a police officer was armed with a knife

Video shows an Edmonton police officer pushing a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. suspended operations...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Fort McLeod advisor and two other ‘key players’ accused of blockade of Coutts border

Fort Macleod County. Marco Van Huychenbos, 32,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canadian joins crowd of royal ‘diehards’ at London campsite ahead of Queen’s funeral

Bernadette Christie of Grande Prairie, Alta, sleeps along...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News