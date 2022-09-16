Canadian households lost billions due to property cooling

The Canadian real estate market suddenly and sharply cooled. Sales fell 24% from last year. The median home price in this country has fallen $179,047 since its peak in February.

And yet, how much has really changed?

“I think it’s like letting air out of a balloon,” said Colin Cheshinsky, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. “You don’t want it to necessarily pop and pop, but in the short term, prices should come down to something more sustainable.”

For those who were trying to enter the market, the prospect of “cooling off” was always presented as an opportunity. But even with a 20 percent drop in prices, the average house price in Canada is back to early 2021 levels.

What has changed, however, is how the typical Canadian family feels poor lately. Statistics Canada reports that falling house prices have contributed to the largest decline in household wealth ever seen in the country.

Billions of lost household capital

It can be easy to look at house prices going down and, unless you’re the owner trying to sell it, say, “That’s none of my business.”

But the reality is that most of the wealth of Canadian households is tied to house prices, the sector itself remains one of the largest contributors to Canadian GDP, and it has just suffered.

Statscan reports that Canadian household net worth, defined as the value of all assets less all liabilities, fell by a staggering $990.1 billion in April, May and June.

“This decline was exacerbated by a $389.8 billion drop in the value of non-financial assets as the real estate boom streak that began in late 2018 was brought to a halt by a housing market struggling with rapidly rising interest rates,” the data says. agency in last week’s release.

The rest of the decline in household wealth is due to the fall in stock markets in the second quarter. (The Statscan figures only cover the period ending June. Stock markets have recovered somewhat since then, but once-hot losses in the housing market accelerated in July and August.)

A pedestrian walks past a “Help Wanted” sign at the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

As housing costs fall, there is a domino effect on the rest of the economy, “like spending on building materials, spending on furniture, things like that,” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“We have lower housing activity, which will dampen real economic growth and job growth.”

As home prices have skyrocketed in recent decades, Canadian homeowners have felt wealthier. They borrowed more and spent more, using their ever-increasing home values ​​as a kind of ATM.

As values ​​fall and interest rates rise, homeowners are less likely to borrow and spend.

These interest rates will also slow down the economy, Kavcic says.

“If your mortgage payment went up $500 a month, or $1,000 a month, that would immediately lead to discretionary spending that you could spend elsewhere in the economy,” he told CBC News.

Inflation is not over

In the meantime, inflation is undermining our purchasing power and undermining wage growth.

Collectively, consumers are looking for ways to cut costs, and small decisions go a long way when scaled to the population.

“If you don’t go out for lunch, well, that’s one less sale at the local dining establishment and maybe a couple fewer jobs at some point,” Kavcic said.

He expects difficult days ahead.

Falling gasoline prices reduce overall inflation. But other prices for other goods and services continue to rise. (Robert Short/CBC)

The latest data on inflation in Canada will be published next week. They are forecast to show a slowdown in the main indicator, which reached a 39-year high of 8.1% in June.

But economists are concerned that core inflation, which excludes volatiles like gasoline and food, is still rising. Cieszynski says the latest US inflation data shows just how difficult it is to rein in rising prices.

“[Last week’s U.S.] The figures showed that inflation is stable, it remains high and may or may not reach its peak,” he said.

“Even if it starts to go down, it can go down much slower than [Wall Street] foresaw.”

If inflation persists, even as higher interest rates hit the economy, he said central banks, including the Bank of Canada, would have to raise rates more than expected and stay high longer than expected.

This would mean more turmoil for both the stock and real estate markets. Which, in turn, will mean even more erosion of household wealth than we have seen.