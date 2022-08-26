closer
A 46-year-old Canadian man died earlier this week on a high peak in the Northeast.

The hiker collapsed and died when he reached the summit of Mount Washington — despite nearby crew members, two nurses and a doctor, who were also hiking.

A man from Quebec was on a day hike along a mountain path with his son.

Conservation officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said he arrived at the Appalachian Mountain Club hut on Thursday.

A view of Mount Washington at 6,288.2 feet in the White Mountains Presidential Range in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.

A view of Mount Washington at 6,288.2 feet in the White Mountains Presidential Range in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.
(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

The man started having trouble breathing. Just feet from reaching the parking lot of Mount Washington’s summit, the man collapsed.

A view from the Auto Road on Mount Washington, standing at 6,288.2 feet, overlooking the surrounding White Mountains, on June 12, 2020, in the White Mountains Presidential Range in New Hampshire.

A view from the Auto Road on Mount Washington, standing at 6,288.2 feet, overlooking the surrounding White Mountains, on June 12, 2020, in the White Mountains Presidential Range in New Hampshire.
(Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

State park staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

Cars travel on the auto road that leads to the top of Mount Washington, which stands at 6,288.2 feet in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.

Cars travel on the auto road that leads to the top of Mount Washington, which stands at 6,288.2 feet in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.
(Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

He was taken to an ambulance from the mountain’s auto road.

It is a 6,288 feet hike to the summit.

