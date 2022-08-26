New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A 46-year-old Canadian man died earlier this week on a high peak in the Northeast.

The hiker collapsed and died when he reached the summit of Mount Washington — despite nearby crew members, two nurses and a doctor, who were also hiking.

A man from Quebec was on a day hike along a mountain path with his son.

Conservation officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said he arrived at the Appalachian Mountain Club hut on Thursday.

Canadian mountaineer dies after falling from Mount Rainier

The man started having trouble breathing. Just feet from reaching the parking lot of Mount Washington’s summit, the man collapsed.

On this day in history, August 25, 1916, the National Park Service was created under President Wilson.

State park staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

He was taken to an ambulance from the mountain’s auto road.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is a 6,288 feet hike to the summit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.