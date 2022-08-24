Canadian golf legend Laurie Kane puts in a good time at the CP Women’s Open final

Satisfied with her long session, right-hander Laurie Kane grabbed a wedge, spun around and hit a few balls from her left side.

She blew one and closed the other. Then, after a quick regrouping, she got down to business again, finally establishing solid contact with another couple.

With that, Kane stepped out of range to the applause of the group of fans watching him.

“Forgive the expression, but whether it’s hell or high water, I’m going to have some fun,” Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Kane, a 57-year-old four-time LPGA Tour winner, is set to compete in her 30th and final CP Women’s Open starting Thursday at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

This would be tantamount to @loriekanelpga practice… left-handed! You never know what kind of punches you’ll have to take pic.twitter.com/NEY0mFLnry –@mylesdichter

A lot has changed since Kane made her professional debut at the Canadian Championships in 1991, but one constant has been the presence of the Canadian at her home tournament every year.

The Charlottetown native says she’s not quitting golf.

“I never wanted to come to this tournament feeling like I was taking a place… The next thing I need to do is keep developing the game, keep working on making it more accessible to people across the country, find another me in Atlantic Canada. ” Kane said.

Kane doesn’t intend to fight seriously – she joked that she was lobbying the Tour to let her play forwards, though her competitive side is still looking to play at the weekend.

To that end, Kane will hold a tournament with her family by her side. Her niece Charlotte is her caddy. And her seven-tree headdress is a tribute to her father, Jack, who died in July.

“The back of the headpiece is my father’s cashmere sweater. My dad always wore a cashmere sweater and [Halifax’s Dormie Workshop, a golf equipment company] put it together so beautifully,” Kane said.

“Charlotte ordered them to write at the bottom: “Leave better than you found.”

Kane watches her shoot on the ninth hole during Wednesday’s Pro-Am. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

“No Torch”

In Ottawa, Kane will be joined by Canadians ranging from 24-year-old Brooke Henderson, whose 12 pro wins and two majors are national records, to 21-year-old Mona Chun, who escapes to the World Cup final. US Women’s Amateur Open.

Perhaps no competitor exemplifies Kane’s massive impact better than 12-year-old Lucy Lin, who grew up on the opposite coast in Vancouver and only booked her ticket to the tournament through Monday’s final qualifier.

“Lori is incredible,” Henderson said. “As a child, she was a women’s golfer in Canada. I looked up to her and she was a great friend and mentor. I think all of Canada loves her so much, so it’s sad that this is her last.”

Kane herself credited great Canadians like Sandra Post and Jocelyn Bourassa for helping her reach the heights she has achieved.

“I have heard a lot about passing the torch. There is no torch. I think every woman who has played golf in this country has raised the flag as high as she could to make it better,” Kane said.

She said today’s LPGA players “deserve more respect.”

“They are the best in the world… Their respect comes. Wallets are getting bigger. Visibility is increasing,” Kane said. “Will we ever be equal to men? I don’t think so, but I don’t think we need to be successful. I think we just need to be taken seriously.”

Kane responds to her hit on the ninth hole on Wednesday. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Shooting star

Unlike Henderson, who won the Major before she was allowed to drink in much of Canada, Kane’s career has not been easy.

Kane played her first full season on tour in 1996, showing some potential. But it was 1997 when Kane really showed up – and when the heartbreak streak began.

The Canadian, in search of her first professional win, lost two different playoffs that season. In the latest golfing icon, Annika Sorenstam needed three holes to push Kane to second place.

She said there was an expression in her family as a child: lift and climb.

“That means you take someone with you on the way up,” Kane explained. “At the height of my tour, I held Annika Sorenstam’s leg, Carrie Webb’s leg, Seri Pak’s leg, Julie Inkster’s leg. And I just said I won’t let go

“So if the Brooke Hendersons of the world have learned anything from me, that’s humiliating.”

Kane finished second a total of nine times before finally forging ahead by winning the Michelob Light Classic in August 2000.

That’s when the floodgates opened. Kane will win three more tournaments over the next six months – plus another second, just to be sure.

She never won again, but at that point Kane was a certified Canadian star. She will receive the Order of Canada and be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and Canada’s Golf Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Golf Canada announced a community leader award to be named after Kane.

Shortly before arriving in Ottawa this week, Kane spent time in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with two other Canadian legends: Bobby Orr and Doug Gilmour.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the Hockey Hall of Fame equipped it for the 17th hole, dubbed the “skating rink.”

While Kane is planning to wear his Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, which could cause controversy, Charlotte will be wearing Gilmour’s number 93 hat.

Golf Canada funding

Earlier, the federal government, through the Southern Ontario Federal Economic Development Agency, announced a $4.4 million grant to Golf Club of Canada to support two professional tournaments.

The Men’s Canadian Open in June was record-breaking and the Women’s Open is expected to break records this week as well.

In 2023, the men’s tournament will take place in Toronto, while the women’s will move west to Shaughnessy, British Columbia.