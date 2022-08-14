type here...
CANADA

Canadian Games history creator Jayda Lee throws the first pitch in the Blue Jays home game
CANADA

Canadian Games history creator Jayda Lee throws the first pitch in the Blue Jays home game

Jayda Lee, 16, of the St. Johns, threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ Saturday game against the Cleveland Guardians. The pitcher made history by becoming the first woman to play baseball at the Canadian Summer Games, which takes place this month in the Niagara region of Ontario.

After 16-year-old Jayda Lee made history at the Summer Games in Canada, she said the first pitch at home to the Toronto Blue Jays would be the highlight of her career.

Lee threw the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday to start the Jays against the Cleveland Guardians. Centre-back Bradley Zimmer caught the pitch behind his plate. The Blue Jays ended up winning two to one against Guardians.

Lee told Sportsnet Blue Jays Central it’s a milestone in her hopefully long career as a pitcher.

“I hope I keep playing. To be honest, I would like to play all my life, but I would like to play college baseball in the future,” Lee told host Jamie Campbell.

  • Hernandez’s homer forces the Blue Jays to bypass the Guardians to end a three-game skid
  • 16-year-old Dutch baseball star Jayda Lee to score first pitch at Jays game

She said that of everything she’s been through this week, the first pitch at the Jays’ home game will be remembered forever. Lee said her interest in baseball began when she saw her two older brothers play while her father coached them.

“I kind of grew up on the field and then I got all my friends there. So I just like the atmosphere in general,” she said.

Jayda Lee, who was the flag bearer for Newfoundland and Labrador at the opening ceremony, had a 1 1/3 inning against Alberta on Monday at the Canadian Games in Niagara, Ontario. (@baseballcanada/Twitter)

Politicians drew attention to the talent of a teenager. Federal Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge said Lee is another example of how Canadian women and girls are changing sports.

“Whether it’s the Canadian Games or the Olympics, we’ve seen our Canadian women thrive on the international stage and at all levels of sport,” St. Onge told CBC. “So I’m really proud of it.”

  • How does this happen

    “That was my moment,” says the wrestler, who won gold at the 1st Canadian Summer Games in Nunavut.

  • Beach volleyball is so great that it is the first Yukon women’s team at the Summer Games in Canada.

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Minister Steve Crocker said Lee’s ability to play in the provincial team is impressive.

“She sets a great example not only for young girls, but for athletes across the country and around the world,” Crocker told CBC.

Her father, Dave Lee, told the CBC that she enjoys both the attention and the opportunity to interact with younger players.

Li said she heard similar sentiments from young girls and parents who stopped by to take pictures with her or send her private messages.

Jayda Lee, 16, poses for a photo with two young fans at the Canadian Summer Games near Niagara Falls. (2022CanadaGames/Twitter)

“Most of them just congratulated me and said I was a role model or something and said ‘nice job’ and one of them bought me candy and some had signs and stuff. look, Lee said.

Learn more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

