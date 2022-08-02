Canadian footballer Alphonso Davis will donate proceeds from the World Cup to charity.

Canadian soccer player Alphonso Davis has announced that he will donate his proceeds from the World Cup to charity.

“Canada has welcomed me and my family and given us the opportunity to have a better life,” Davis said in a social media post on Tuesday. “It allowed me to make my dreams come true. I’m honored to play for Canada and I want to give back, which is why I’ve decided to donate the proceeds from this year’s World Cup to charity.”

The 21-year-old Bayern Munich defender was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia. The family came to Canada when Davis was five and eventually settled in Edmonton.

How much Davis will receive from Canada’s World Cup revenue, which kicks off Nov. 21 in Qatar, remains to be determined.

Canada Soccer and the men’s national team are continuing negotiations over compensation, which led players to boycott a scheduled friendly against Panama in June in Vancouver. They were reportedly demanding an after-tax payout equivalent to 40 percent of the expected eight-figure payout.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA provided the 32 participating teams with a total of $791 million, up 40% from the 2014 tournament.

Of these, $400 million was paid out in prize money, ranging from $38 million to the winner, $28 million to the second-place team, and $24 million to the third-place team, up to $8 million for each of the teams eliminated in the group stage. .

Each qualified team also received $1.5 million in preparation costs, meaning that all teams were guaranteed at least $9.5 million to compete in the 2018 World Cup.

Qatar marks only Canada’s second trip to the Men’s World Cup since the 1986 tournament in Mexico, where Canada was eliminated after losses to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union.

Davis quickly became the face of the Canadian team, which is currently ranked fourth in CONCACAF and 43rd in the world rankings. With an 8-2-4 record, the Canadians drew attention by winning the final round of World Cup qualifiers in a region that spans North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Davis, who scored 12 goals and 15 assists in 32 caps for Canada, pulled out earlier this year after showing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition caused by COVID-19. Illness kept him out of the last six World Cup qualifiers in Canada.

Davis returned to action in early April and was named the 2021 CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year in the same month.

The young Canadian signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich in April 2020, allowing him to remain in the German powerhouse for another two years until June 2025.

Young age, brilliant career

Davis has already won the UEFA Champions League (2020), the German league title (2019, 20 and 21), the German Cup (2019 and 20), the German Super Cup (2020, 21 and 22), the UEFA Super Cup (2020). and the FIFA Club World Cup (2020) with Bayern.

Davis was signed by Bayern Munich from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer of 2018 in a $22 million transfer deal, an MLS record at the time. He began training with Bayern in November of that year after the end of the Whitecaps season.

Davis shared his story of coming to Canada at the FIFA Congress in Moscow in June 2018 as part of North America’s joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Canadian football officials believe his powerful presentation helped the bid cross the finish line.

In March 2021, Davis became a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

