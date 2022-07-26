Canadian filmmakers called filming a survival series in British Columbia an “extreme sport”.

Showrunners Brendan Gall and Martin Gero say they’ve spent most of their film careers filming Canada as a stand-in for other parts of the world, or even a distant planet. But with their new Netflix survival series Keep breathingThe couple hope to draw TV viewers from around the world to the heart of Canada’s wilderness.

“We really wanted, as Canadians, to present Canada as Canada to the world, and not replace it with something else,” Gero said in a recent interview.

“We started coming up with the idea of ​​trying to figure out how to bring the whole world into the Canadian wilderness in a way that could also be exciting.”

The six-episode limited series follows Liv, a New York lawyer played by in the heights star Melissa Barrera, who struggles with the elements after a plane crash leaves her stranded in the far reaches of Canada.

The British Columbia production also had to contend with the forces of nature to convey the harshness and serenity of the show’s setting, said co-creators Gall and Gero, whose previous collaborations include a sci-fi television thriller. Blind spot.

Gero said the filming schedule last summer was often dictated by terrain conditions, with ATVs hauling heavy film equipment through forests and mountain slopes to remote locations.

Gall added that a couple of sites had to be closed because the province had placed them under fire surveillance, Gall added, and the crew was on a “razor’s edge” that a fire warning could stop filming weeks before filming.

“Creating a show was like an extreme sport for us,” said Gall, who grew up in

Halifax and lives in Toronto. “We just needed to intervene and we were just lucky with what we got and what we were able to achieve.”

Melissa Barrera plays Liv, a lawyer stranded in the middle of nowhere after a plane crash. (Netflix)

The showrunners didn’t want to alter the natural beauty of the sets with too many visual effects. But they made an exception for many of the campfires featured in the show, using CGI instead of controlled open flames so as not to create environmental hazards.

“We wanted to be landlords,” Gero said. “It was important for us to leave her the way we found her.

”Keep breathing is the latest of many survival shows released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all seem to have a survival instinct activated,” Gero said. “I think watching the most extreme version of this on screen can be deeply, deeply cathartic.”

Unlike other series in this genre, such as Yellow Vests and The Wild Ones, which revolve around group survival dynamics. Keep breathingthe main character is lonely, and her main conflict is with herself.

Gall says the protagonist’s inner struggle can resonate with viewers who are venturing back into the world after a long COVID-19 lockdown.

“She is incredibly competent as a lawyer. She is incredibly confident as a person in New York. But she had a sort of full-time mission to stay away from herself,” he said.

“In addition to the fact that she must survive, eat and not die from the elements, she also has to sit with herself and sit in silence. She has nowhere to hide.”

“She has to sort of come to terms with her past in order to move forward through this landscape and hopefully into her future.”

Keep breathing starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday.