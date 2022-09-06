Canadian elite wrestling returns with success as tour looks to recover from COVID-19

If the recent show in Thunder Bay, Ontario is any sign, it won’t take long for Winnipeg professional wrestling company Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) to regain momentum lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CWE was on the cusp of a 38-day tour — in fact, it would be the longest tour in CWE history — when everything came to a halt due to COVID-19, owner Danny Warren, who also wrestles under that name, said. Hotshot” Danny Duggan.

Since touring resumed earlier this year, CWE has held two shows in Thunder Bay – one in July and one last Friday night, both at the West Thunder Community Center.

And they showed that Thunder Bay wrestling fans didn’t miss a beat: On Friday, hundreds of fans in the West Thunder cheered, booed and chanted every match on the card.

“We got back here a few months ago and didn’t know what to expect,” Warren said ahead of Friday’s show. “[Thunder Bay] has always been a red-hot wrestling city for us, and, returning, we were not sure that we would start from scratch.

“But you got us back to where we are and we’re going to keep building, bringing you great professional wrestling.”

A young fan congratulates CWE Champion Mentallo after he retained the title by defeating Kevin O’Doyle on Friday night. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

However, Warren said the pandemic is still affecting how CWE does business.

“We were into the big markets and every little market in between because everything was so hot you could take a chance on the smaller market,” he said. “If things were going well, you kept them. If not, you could put them aside for a while and keep moving forward.”

“Because the economics of business has changed so much, not only after two years of no revenue, but … in terms of operating costs that are constantly high, you can no longer afford to take a big risk. .

“You have to be very, very careful about the cities you make and how you make them,” he said.

‘Fabulous Creebird’ Kevy Chevy listens as ‘Hotshot’ Danny Duggan cuts a commercial Friday night during Canadian Wrestling’s elite event in Thunder Bay. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

More recently, this has meant shorter CWE tours. There are currently no multi-week road trips traversing much of Canada, but rather groups of shows over the weekend in relatively close communities. This past weekend, CWE performed in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Elliot Lake.

But Warren hopes that will change in the near future.

“Fabulous Creebird” Kevy Chevy leads “Hotshot” Danny Duggan around the ring during their match on Friday night. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

“Until the end of 2022, we will just try to gain a foothold in those markets that are successful,” he said. “Then when we get into 2023, we start kind of forking them together again and hopefully we can go back to the old days and, so to speak, to the golden days of these week-long tours, two-week… long tours, and hopefully one day again.” be back in 30+ days.”

Friday’s show in Thunder Bay was a return to form in another way as well, featuring not only the CWE roster but former WWE United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Carlos Edwin Colón Jr., better known as Carlito.

“Hot” Danny Duggan (Danny Warren) pissed off the crowd ahead of Friday night’s match at the West Thunder Community Center. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

“It’s always great to see new talent and give them any advice I can and just see how the business develops,” said Carlito. “It’s a lot more athletic than it was in my time.”

“They can do all sorts of crazy things,” he said. “So I’m trying to teach these guys how to save their body, when to do crazy things, when not, and then just make sense of a lot of things.”

The main thing, according to Carlito, is to connect with the crowd, and in this regard, working in a small hall like the West Thunder can be invaluable.

Former WWE superstar Carlito holds Kevin O’Doyle at the headblock on Friday night. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

“It’s a lot more intimate than those big shows,” he said. “In these big shows, you don’t really hear voices or see faces. You just see this massive group of people.”

“You can sharpen your skills a bit because you can approach different people individually and sort of see what kind of reaction you get from them.”

One CWE mainstay who has proven to be very good at generating this kind of reaction is Robert Green, who wrestles as “Boston Bully” Kevin O’Doyle.

Kevin O’Doyle (Robert Green) takes over the CWE Champion Mentallo on Friday night. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

Green said he got into the square circle thanks to a colleague who was also a wrestler.

“He said, ‘If you come and help me put on a show, I’ll show you something in the ring,'” Green recalled.

Green showed aptitude, and his friend suggested that he learn to be a professional. Now, a few years later, O’Doyle has proven to be one of the most hated healers on the CWE list.

“I’m going back to the wrestling I grew up with,” he said. “Heels have always been the best part of the show for me.”

“It takes a lot of talent to try and make someone hate you,” Greene said. “Being loved is easy, being hated takes a little effort.”

“Machined” Chad Daniels gloats over the downing of “The Headline” Sean Martens at the West Thunder Community Center on Friday. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

Curtis Rothenberger, who has been wrestling under the moniker EZ Ryder for over 30 years, said learning how to interact with the crowd is vital.

“When I broke in, you should have looked,” he said. “No matter if you’re a big guy or small, you have to have some kind of look.”

“Currently, I don’t know if looks are that important, but charisma and attitude are important,” Rothenberger said. “Today the main thing is to speak into the microphone.”

“He’s changed a bit, but at the same time, maybe he hasn’t changed at all.”

EZ Ryder (Curtis Rothenberger) elbows Adrian Burton during a CWE event at the West Thunder Community Center on Friday night. (Chris Ketonen/CBC)

Either way, promotions like CWE are critical to developing young talent, he said.

“It’s a step,” Rothenberger said. “I can’t even begin to tell you how many promotions I’ve worked on, from big to small, over the years, it’s been quite difficult.”

“This is what these young guys are going through right now,” he said. “They start here at CWE. I think this is a great place to start. I think there’s a lot of talent here.”

“Maybe not all of them are recognizable, but I’ll tell you something: a lot of these guys know a lot about this business, and there’s probably not one of these guys who couldn’t get into AEW or WWE and get a seat. “