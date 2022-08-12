Canadian bobsledders and skeletonists echo calls for sports minister to improve what they call toxic culture

More than 90 current and retired Canadian bobsledders and skeletonists are once again appealing to federal sports minister Pascal Saint-Onge to help clean up what they call a toxic climate in their national sports organization.

In March, the BCS group Athlete for Change initially wrote a public letter calling for the resignations of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) president Sarah Storey and high-profile director Chris Le Bihan.

The athletes said in a letter sent Friday to St. Onge that systemic problems have plagued the BCS for eight years since Story’s election.

“These issues continue to remain unrecognized and unresolved by the organization,” they wrote. “During this time, we have seen an increasing deterioration in both sport and day-to-day work, national and grassroots participation of athletes, overall performance and competitiveness on the international stage, and culture within the organization.”

BCS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s letter included a 24-page collection of questions and personal experiences from the athletes, which was presented to the BCS Board of Directors. It included claims such as fear of retaliation that silences athletes with a leadership style that “appears to be authoritarian” and vilification of athletes in front of other staff and athletes.

According to the document, “the best skeleton athlete was constantly ridiculed in front of other bobsledders and skeletonists,” and one of the skeleton employees allegedly made unprofessional and inappropriate comments to coaches and athletes, including sending sexually suggestive texts to athletes.

“To date, nothing in this document has been reviewed or corrected,” the letter says.

WATCH | Athletes describe Canada’s toxic bobsleigh culture: Skeleton:

Athletes describe toxic culture at the Canada Skeleton bobsleigh tournament Canadian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes are calling for the resignation of two senior Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton officials over concerns over how the organization has handled safety issues and complaints.

The letter also includes the results of a recent BCS review and evaluation by external consultant Nick Bass, Own the Podium High Performance Consultant. The assessment included anonymous surveys as well as discussions with BCS staff, coaches and athletes to understand issues and identify gaps.

“The findings are consistent with the issues raised in our March 2022 letter and [the 24-page summary of issues],” they wrote.

Also included was a report definition letter from the new Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner. In response to a July 24 statement from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton Athletes for Change, OSIC said it did not have jurisdiction to process the information provided in the report because BCS did not sign the program.

St. Onge said NSOs will have to sign a contract with OSIC to be eligible for federal funding, but so far Volleyball Canada and Weightlifting Canada are the only two NSOs that are eligible.

WATCH | Upperton weighs in on athletes’ concerns about the Canadian Skeleton Bobsleigh Championships:

Helen Upperton discusses discontent on a Canadian skeleton bobsleigh The Canadian Olympic silver medalist joins Andy Petrillo to talk about the problems bobsledders and skeletonists have with their national organization.

“OSIC’s jurisdiction to deal with complaints is limited to matters raised in relation to individuals who … are under the jurisdiction of the organization that signed the program,” the OSIC definition says. “The organization identified in your report, Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, is not a signatory to the program and therefore OSIC does not have the authority to further review matters relating to its individual members.”

Athletes say current national and grassroots participation in both bobsleigh and skeleton is “relatively low” and noted that in 2019, three-time Olympic champion Kaylee Humphreys left bobsleigh for the United States. say they who choose to compete for other countries.

“The continued lack of recognition and action to address any of these issues continues to cause long-term detrimental harm to bobsleigh and skeleton skeleton in Canada,” the letter said.

The letter comes amid what St. Onge has called a safe-sports “crisis” in Canada.

Hockey Canada has been mired in sexual harassment allegations that have caused numerous sponsors to withdraw their support and St. Onge to freeze its federal funding.

Hundreds of former and current Canadian gymnasts are pleading with St. Onge to help clean up their sport amid allegations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse against athletes, many of whom are underage.

“We have seen public and political outcry over the current Hockey Canada scandals and have heard from our political leaders that sports and the NSO [national sport organizations] acted in Canada with a lack of respect, security, governance and accountability will no longer be acceptable.

“The current management and administrative staff of BCS have shown an unwillingness to acknowledge and address their problems… and therefore cannot be trusted with the future of the organization,” the letter reads.

In a letter to bobsleigh and skeleton, St. Onge asks to go beyond the funding freeze to influence change as it will only exacerbate the negative impact on athletes.

A letter was also sent to OTP CEO Anna Merklinger, David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Vicki Walker, CEO of Sport Canada, and Brian Rahill, OTP Bobsleigh and Skeleton Representative.