Canadian police on Monday reported multiple shots fired at homeless people in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody.

Authorities said most of the shootings occurred in downtown Langley, a town of 26,000 about 30 miles southeast of Vancouver. A shooting happened in neighboring Langley Township.

Police did not immediately release information on the suspect’s motive or identity.

Sergeant Rebecca Parslow of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said she did not have any details on the condition of the victims.

After the shooting began, ambulances and police vehicles converged on the mall. The area was cordoned off with yellow police tape and a major intersection was closed. A black tent has been erected over one of the crime scenes.

An unmarked police SUV at one of the shooting scenes had at least seven bullet holes in the windshield and one in the driver’s window.

Police issued a cellphone alert around 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area and describing the suspected shooter. Another alert later said the suspect was in custody and believed to be fully responsible for the attacks.

A homicide squad confirmed on social media that it had dispatched its investigators to Langley to assist.

Canada has far fewer mass shootings than the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history occurred in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fire to the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

The country revised its gun control laws in 1989 after a gunman named Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at the École Polytechnique college in Montreal.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any type of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a firearm, the state also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.