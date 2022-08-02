Canada’s Ultimate Challenge: New nationwide hurdles challenge to go live in 2023

The muddy bottom of the Bay of Fundy at low tide at Hopewell Rocks on New Brunswick’s south coast became the unlikely scene of Wednesday’s obstacle course competition as filming geared up to wrap up the upcoming CBC television series. Canada’s ultimate challenge.

Known for having the highest tides in the world, the Bay of Fundy attracts tourists from all over the world and offers the opportunity to stroll along the ocean floor at low tide. But at the water’s edge, the floor can be muddy, almost knee-deep in mud.

Without revealing what viewers will see when the series airs, suffice it to say that none of the shirts, shorts, and boots worn by the members survived the mud.

The track, about 50 meters long, was built next to huge flowerpot-shaped rocks, carved by tides and natural erosion, that rise above the beach when the water recedes.

But this is just one of the iconic Canadian locations that will be featured in the new competition format, which is set to premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2023.

Hopewell Rocks at Hopewell Point in New Brunswick is home to the new CBC obstacle course competition. (FRANK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Professional snowboarder and sports analyst Craig McMorris and sports broadcaster Nikki Reyes host eight one-hour episodes.

“There were a lot of twists and turns in creating these challenges and it was phenomenal to see these iconic locations transform and then see the athletes trying to conquer them,” Reyes said.

For the past month, I’ve been on the set of Canada’s Ultimate Challenge with the talented @Nikki_Reyes. We traveled around the country and saw quite picturesque places. Glad to share the finished product this winter on @cbc and @cbcgem! @cbcolympics pic.twitter.com/FDcnpitix4 –@Craig_McMorris

Twenty-four competitors from across the country will compete in singles, tandem and team competitions and face eventual elimination for a hefty prize.

Six star athletes have chosen to coach the teams. Among them are sprint legend Donovan Bailey, six-time Olympic medalist in cycling and speed skating Clara Hughes; three-time Olympian in speed skating Gilmour Junio; former captain of Canada’s Olympic bronze-winning rugby sevens team, Jen Kish, NFL Super Bowl champion Luke Wilson, and Vanik Horne-Miller, co-captain of the Canadian Olympic water polo team in Sydney. Each coach in a pair

with a team of four players to give advice and strategy.

Alright Canada! Time to let the cat out of the bag! I’m happy to announce that I will be a coach on the new reality show CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE Other 5 trainers ⬇️@donovanbailey@clarahughes@cdnhappygilmore@waneekhm@LWillson_82 Who will win? pic.twitter.com/jr837uBbx4 –@jen_kish

“It is very interesting to watch coaches who are not in their element as athletes. We’ve seen them perform at the highest level on the biggest stages, but getting to know them in person and seeing them work with these athletes brings a different side to them. in and of themselves, which we never knew about before, were really interesting,” Reyes said.

McMorris said a lot of work went into selecting the contestants.

“Our roster of 24 players is incredibly diverse. One of the things I’m most proud of about this program is that every Canadian should watch it and feel represented. This is extremely important these days,” he said.

Gilmour Junio ​​competes for Canada during the men’s 500m speed skating event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Junio ​​will be one of the coaches for the Canadian Ultimate Challenge. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

“The challenges are not designed just to prove who is the fastest, or who is the strongest, or who can swim the furthest. It’s not what it really is. There is always another angle. It all depends on the coaches. I’ve seen serious coaching misunderstandings and I’ve seen really good coaches,” McMorris said.

It was difficult for Mark Lysakowski, executive producer of Insight Productions, to travel around the country for about 33 days filming the action in the height of summer and in the midst of a pandemic.

“We have a cast and crew of about 100 people traveling everywhere we go. Plus we hire another 30-50 local people depending on where we are. We move a small army every time we get on a plane or a bus. This is a feat. organizing, producing and arranging,” he said as the crew dragged cameras and other equipment across the wet sand.

Lysakowski said the locations had been scouted ahead of time so there weren’t too many surprises, although more boats than expected were needed to resolve a water problem in Sudbury, Ontario. “We always need more boats,” he joked.

For anyone wondering what’s going on, the crew is busy filming an episode of Canada’s Ultimate Challenge. #canada #ultimate #challenge pic.twitter.com/jpiAqdRyD1 –@JamieDFox

In addition to Sudbury, Ontario, and Hopewell Rocks, North Carolina, there will be trials in Whitehorse, Yukon, Squamish and Kelowna, British Columbia, Hinton, Alta, Thousand Islands, Ontario, and Quebec, culminating in a final at the Confederation Bridge. between New Brunswick and PEI

While no exact dates have been announced, the show will premiere in early 2023.