Canada’s top female hockey players say more needs to be done to end toxic behavior

Players from Canada’s senior women’s hockey teams are demanding a “thorough and transparent investigation” of recent allegations of sexual harassment involving Hockey Canada teams and say the organization has more to do to address “toxic behavior” in the sport.

On Monday, ahead of the second round of parliamentary hearings, players from Canada’s recent Olympic and world teams released an open letter to Hockey Canada’s management and board of governors regarding the organization’s handling of complaints of sexual harassment.

“We join with all Canadians in demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the incidents in question and the structure, governance and environment that exists in [Hockey Canada]”, the letter said.

“Once the full truth is known, Hockey Canada and its elected board must ensure that all action and appropriate action is taken to ensure that such conduct is never accepted again and never repeated.”

The letter comes after Hockey Canada released a plan on Monday to tackle a “toxic” culture in its sport.

The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for complaints of abuse. It states that the results will be released annually to “hold Hockey Canada to account.”

The organization will publish an annual social responsibility report that will include information on grievances received both nationally and subnationally, as well as a scorecard based on “Key Performance Indicators”. Hockey Canada said it is in the process of determining the metrics to be included on the scorecard.

Hockey Canada did not say what data about the complaints will be made public in the report, but historical allegations of sexual harassment will not be included.

Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performing players “based on their behavior and track record outside of their time at Hockey Canada and off the rink.” It will state that violating the organization’s code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a permanent ban.

The women, in their letter, said they were “inspired” by the action plan, but added that it was just “a step towards combating toxic behavior.”

“Much more work and action is needed to fully address the underlying issues to ensure the new hockey Canada emerges from this crisis.”

The measures outlined on Monday are in addition to those announced by Hockey Canada in an open letter dated July 14, which came amid heavy criticism over the organization’s handling of the allegation of sexual assault involving eight players and the settlement of the ensuing lawsuit. after the 2018 gala in London, Ontario. A second sexual assault allegation involving a Canadian team that competed in the 2003 Junior Championships in Halifax emerged on Friday.

None of the allegations were proven in court.

The open letter announced an independent review of Hockey Canada’s governance and a commitment to become a full member of the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner, a new government agency with the authority to independently investigate complaints of abuse and impose sanctions.

Hockey Canada has also previously said it will create an independent mechanism to deal with complaints at the regional, provincial and local levels that are not covered by OSIC.

Julie McFarlane, a law professor and Member of the Order of Canada who previously worked as an employment broker, told CBC Sports in an email that Hockey Canada’s plan lacks transparency.

“There is no mention of any qualification for [‘independent third party’] or intermediary. Often the default is to contact a lawyer. It may be fine if they have been trained to be a mediator or investigator – we don’t have national accreditation for these roles, so the training is a bit random – but there are some reputable programs.

“There is no mention of whether the ITP/facilitator will be trauma briefed and trained to deal with victims of abuse,” McFarlane wrote.

In addition, she said the plan was missing information on how the results would be communicated to victims, and noted the use of default non-disclosure agreements as a “major problem.”

“In fact, this means that the results will be as secret as ever. There needs to be a clear commitment to offer victims confidentiality, but not require them to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which makes their confidentiality dependent on the protection of perpetrators,” MacFarlane. wrote.

Hockey Canada’s plans to donate to the charity Kids Help Phone in response to the claims upset the telephone line’s CEO over using her name without consent.

Kids Help Phone CEO Katherine Hay tweeted that she disapproves of Hockey Canada’s plans, calling it “a self-serving attempt to fit in with our good” on Friday.

“Do better Hockey Canada and apologize,” Haye added in the post.

I was shocked today when Hockey Canada said it would be donating @KidsHelpPhone within the scope of “safety, wellness and promotion” using our name without consulting us! Not! A selfish attempt to live up to our goodness. Do better Hockey Canada and apologize! –@KathyHayy

CBC News confirmed that the charity had not received an apology for the unilateral use of the phone line name as of Monday evening.

Hearing this week

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage will hear evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hockey Canada’s federal funding has been frozen and several corporate partners have suspended sponsorship after former chief executive Tom Rennie and current president and CEO Scott Smith testified about how they handled the 2018 allegation at a parliamentary hearing on June 20.

Smith and Rennie testified that the 19 players who attended the London event were “strongly encouraged” to speak to third-party investigators, but were not instructed to do so.

Smith replaced Rennie as CEO of Hockey Canada on 1 July.

Smith and Rennie were subpoenaed to testify Wednesday, along with the heads of the Canadian Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Hockey League and Western Hockey League, and Glen McCurdy, Hockey Canada’s former vice president of insurance and risk. control.

The Canadian press reported on July 18 that Hockey Canada is supporting a fund that uses hockey players’ small membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault claims. This detail was included in McCurdy’s July 2021 affidavit as part of a lawsuit brought by an injured player in Ontario.

Hockey Canada has since said the fund will no longer be used to settle sexual harassment claims.

The action plan, released on Monday, also includes mandatory chaperones for underage athletes at Hockey Canada events to ensure curfews are enforced and alcohol is banned. Hockey Canada also stated that it would no longer host open bar events.

The action plan states that all existing outsourced training programs are currently being reviewed.

Hockey Canada said an independent board would be appointed by September 15 to ensure the plan is implemented.