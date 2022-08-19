Canada’s temporary ban on imports of firearms goes into effect

As of today, individuals and businesses can no longer bring a limited number of handguns into Canada, with a few exceptions.

Announced earlier this month, the move is aimed at accelerating a key pillar of federal efforts to limit the number of handguns in the country.

In May, the Liberal government announced a plan to impose a moratorium on the importation, purchase, sale, or other transfer of firearms to help quell gun-related violence.

The measure is part of a broader gun control package that will automatically revoke gun licenses from people who commit domestic violence or engage in criminal harassment such as stalking, and increase the maximum penalty for gun smuggling and dealing to 14 years. from 10.

Last spring, to ensure the swift implementation of a national firearms ban, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino introduced regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

However, the regulations are not expected to come into force until this autumn, and the accompanying legislative measures still need to be approved by parliament.

The change, effective today, will last until Parliament passes the final freeze and goes into effect.

“The Gun Universe Exploded”

Gun control group PolySeSouvient praised the temporary measure earlier this month as a creative move that will slow the expansion of the firearms market.

Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said the move was aimed at law-abiding citizens and businesses, not illegal and smuggled weapons.

The government says freezing handguns in Canada will make people safer, noting that they were the most serious weapon used in most violent firearm crimes between 2009 and 2020.

In addition, the number of registered handguns in Canada increased by 71 percent between 2010 and 2020 to about 1.1 million units.

“The whole universe of pistols exploded,” Mendicino said in an interview. “And at the same time, we have seen gun violence on the rise. This is not a coincidence – there is a relationship between these two trends.

“The development of the world of pistols makes them more accessible to everyone, including criminals.”

Liberals also stress the importance of investing in prevention programs to address the root causes of gun crime and stop it before it starts.

In addition, the 2021 budget provides over $312 million in new money to expand firearms tracing capabilities and introduce tighter border measures to combat gun smuggling and trafficking.

Mendicino points to a significant increase in weapons seizures at the border last year compared to 2020 as evidence of progress.

“I am confident that we are making progress in combating arms trafficking on our borders.”