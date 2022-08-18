Canada’s oil fields are full of cash – so what are they going to do with it?

The Canadian oil field is experiencing the most profitable year. High prices for both oil and natural gas, which have hurt consumers, are bringing lavish wealth to the industry.

This award has been boosted over the past few weeks as companies once again posted extraordinary profit. Although commodity prices have declined somewhat, there is growing awareness that prices will remain above average for some time to come.

The huge windfall for the industry is having a big impact on the sector as debt levels plummet, shareholders benefit, and public coffers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland fill up.

At the same time, the industry is unlikely to receive widespread public support against a flurry of new environmental regulations aimed at curbing climate change.

Historically, the largest oil producers in the country have always developed new multi-billion dollar projects to expand their operations. However, since companies have stopped prioritizing growth, they have billions of dollars to spend elsewhere.

Heavy oil tanks are a common location near Lloydminster, Alta. Oil production in the province this year reached a record high. (Kyle Bucks/CBC)

Pile of profit

Early 2022 was already poised to be a blockbuster year for the oil field, with some analysts expecting record earnings as commodity prices have been quite high and oil companies have spent much of the past seven years cutting costs. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and as the global economy has moved out of pandemic-related restrictions, the oil spill has benefited greatly. These early forecasts, however weighty they may have been, have been significantly revised upwards.

According to a report from the ARC Energy Research Institute, in January, the oil field was expected to generate a record high after-tax cash flow of $99 billion this year. The same organization now expects the Canadian oil field to bring in $147 billion.

During its latest quarterly report, Imperial Oil published $2.4 billion a profit that increased six times over the same three-month period a year ago. Suncor Energy had $4 billion profits quadrupled. Cenovus Energy and Canadian Natural Resources also made billions in profits.

It’s biblical what’s going on – Rafi Tahmazian of Canoe Financial

Suncor, CNRL, Cenovus – wow. Big, big windfall,” said Rafi Takhmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canoe Financial in Calgary.

“Imagine a broken ATM that spits out $100 bills and there aren’t enough people to pick them up, and the $100 bills pile up on the ground. That’s how profitable these businesses are right now,” he said.

That’s why Oilpatch stock prices are rising and investors are benefiting from higher dividends and share repurchases.

The cash flow also helps companies pay off most of their debt. This is a remarkable turnaround for a sector that has been in decline for much of the last decade.

Suncor has set a goal of reducing its debt to $12-15 billion by 2025. Leaders recently said they would already hit the bottom of that target within the next six months.

Advantage Energy, an oil and natural gas producer, is one of the few companies that expects to pay off its debt by the end of the year.

“We have very little, if any, debt,” said Andy Mah, a board member.

“I think we are now in a phase where the next two or more years will be a stronger commodity pricing cycle,” he said.

Reducing debt levels will help the industry cope with the next drop in commodity prices, whenever it occurs.

“We need to be better able to deal with these volatile periods that can come and go quickly. And we have to be resilient,” he said.

state treasury

For now, these high oil and natural gas prices could provide significant revenue growth for the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland in addition to the federal government. Provincial governments collect royalties from oil and natural gas production.

Newfoundland projects a current budget deficit of US$351 million based on Brent oil prices of US$86. Brent is expected to average around $105 a barrel this year, according to the US Energy Information Administration. For every dollar difference in the price of oil, Newfoundland’s revenue jumps by about $13 million, so the province could be much closer to a balanced budget, although the value of the Canadian dollar, among other factors, will also matter.

The same could be said for Saskatchewan, which projected a $463 million deficit based on a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) average of $76 a barrel. WTI is predicted to cost around $99 this year on average. Add to that higher potash prices and “the province could easily post a budget surplus,” BMO Senior Economist Robert Kavcic said in a research note.

Alberta’s profit as the world’s largest oil-producing province will be in the billions, especially after its budget is based on $70 US oil. Royalty revenue could jump to $15-20 billion. Part of this money is already being spent on reducing fuel and energy prices for the population.

“We have always talked about the Alberta advantage. What’s happening is biblical,” Canoe Financial’s Takhmazian said of the Alberta government’s oil windfall.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s government is using some of its oil and natural gas license revenue to lower the cost of fuel in the province. (CBC News)

The federal government also receives financial benefits, although these are much more difficult to measure. A bubble in oil prices could lead to an increase in corporate taxes of about $5 billion, according to one economist. There are also higher income tax revenues.

Typically, according to a 2016 Canadian Institute for Energy Research report, each increase in the price of WTI by one Canadian dollar results in an increase in the country’s GDP by about $1.7 billion.

Oil prices have been a major driver of runaway inflation in the country, and corporate tax breaks for the federal government will be partly offset by lower tax revenues from other sectors of the economy that have been negatively impacted by higher fuel costs. The federal government will release revised projections for corporate income tax revenue as part of its fall financial report, a finance department spokesman said in an email.

The corporate taxes paid by the oil field this year could be much higher than usual because the industry is not spending as much as it used to and therefore will not have as much spending to offset its earnings. In recent years, the industry has not spent as much money on increasing oil and natural gas production, and instead preferred to distribute more money to investors.

For every dollar of after-tax cash flow, a Canadian oil company reinvested $1.22 in oil and gas production in 2012, according to the ARC Energy Research Institute. This year, the reinvestment rate is estimated to fall to 29 cents.

Environmental requirements

Finances aside, the oilfield’s skyrocketing profits come at a time when the federal government is promising major policy changes affecting the sector. Environmentalists also expect the industry to take more action to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

The federal government is proposing to limit emissions from oil fields and cut some subsidies. Ottawa recently introduced a clean fuel standard and cut tax breaks for investments in small oil companies.

While several major oil companies have set goals for net zero emissions by 2050, the sector as a whole has lobbied for most of these changes, especially the recent criticism of emission limits by top managers.

“Honestly, it’s disingenuous. It definitely doesn’t fit with what it means to have a credible zero bottom line plan,” said Duncan Kenyon, director of Investors for Paris Compliance, an advocacy group that works with investors to lobby corporations. improve their climatic characteristics.

The federal government is also pressuring the industry to accelerate the development of large-scale carbon capture and storage projects that could help the country meet its climate goals.

Given the sector’s profit margins, it may be much more difficult to garner government or public support to oppose new environmental policies.

“We expect that they now have the resources to start investing in the investments needed to transition [toward net-zero emissions]Kenyon said.

The current boom is an ideal opportunity for the oilfield to invest in the technology and equipment needed to reduce emissions, including methane gases, as well as invest in low-emission energy sources such as hydrogen, he said.

The oil sands account for about 11 percent of Canada’s total emissions, with the rest of the oil slick accounting for another 15 percent. This does not include emissions from any possible fuel combustion, whether in transport, which accounts for another 25 percent of emissions in Canada, or elsewhere.