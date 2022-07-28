type here...
Canada’s debt levels are sustainable in the long run, says parliamentary budget officer

By printveela editor

The Parliamentary Budget Spokesman says Canada’s current fiscal policy is sustainable in the long term.

The latest PBO financial soundness report states that Canada’s overall debt level is projected to decline steadily over time.

At the federal level, the report says, the government can permanently increase spending or cut taxes by 1.8% of GDP and remain financially viable. This amounts to $45 billion in current dollars.

“Overall, this is pretty good news for Canada’s fiscal outlook,” said Randall Bartlett, Desjardins director of Canada’s economy.

The annual report aims to identify necessary changes in current fiscal policy to ensure that public debt accumulation does not become unsustainable. This is done by estimating the ratio of net debt to GDP. The PBO estimate includes federal and provincial budgets from the spring.

In his assessment of provincial, territorial, indigenous and local governments, he warns that the fiscal policies of some governments are not sustainable.

The report says that in the long term, relative to the size of their economy, provinces will face rising health care costs due to an aging population.

However, in most provinces, the financial situation has improved compared to last year. “That’s probably a pretty significant improvement,” Bartlett said.

Population aging and immigration

The report says that fiscal policy in Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia is sustainable, while the rest of the provinces and territories will need to cut spending or raise taxes to achieve financial viability over time.

Bartlett said he was most surprised by the improvement in the financial situation of Alberta and Saskatchewan, noting that these changes are likely the result of higher oil prices.

The report also highlights how Canada’s aging population will affect the economic outlook, as growth is expected to slow as the proportion of Canadians retiring increases.

Bartlett said Canada’s demographic decline is “inevitable” but part of the decline is being offset by improved immigration levels.

“If anything, there is some kind of party-wide agreement between the major parties that immigration is necessary to support long-term economic growth in Canada and to offset the aging population that we have here,” he said.

The report also assessed the Canadian Pension Plan and the Quebec Pension Plan and found that their structures will be sustainable in the long term.

