Canada’s bee colonies suffer biggest loss in 20 years, mite explosion blamed

Nearly half of Canada’s honey bee colonies did not survive the winter, the largest colony loss in the country in 20 years, according to preliminary data.

“It’s pretty worrisome,” said Ernesto Guzman, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Beekeepers, which conducted a survey of commercial beekeepers across the country.

Many factors can lead to bee deaths, but Guzmán said he suspects the main cause of losses is the varroa mite, a parasitic beetle that attacks and feeds on bees. Warm weather in the spring of 2021 led to an early pollination season and strong colony expansion, he said, but weather conditions also favored the growth of varroa mites.

“[Bee] the colonies started growing at the start of the season and stopped breeding at the end of the season, so varroa populations also skyrocketed and were very high at the end of the summer,” Guzman said in a recent interview, adding that most beekeepers wait until they have harvested honey. before treating colonies for ticks.

Beekeepers “usually start treatment for mites in the early fall, and it may be too late…when the mites population has grown more than in other years,” he said.

Guzman’s research showed that 46 percent of the colonies across the country did not survive last winter. Manitoba reported the largest loss, 57 percent, while Alberta lost 51 percent of its colonies. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia suffered the least, losing 15 percent of its colonies.

Important for canola seed yield

Agriculture and Food Canada says the health of bees, along with their crop pollination and honey production, is vital to the environment and the economy.

“In Canada, canola seed production is by far the most economically significant crop produced with honey bees, generating $12 billion in farm revenue in 2021,” the department said in a statement. He added that the government and the bee industry are working together to address the high mortality of bee colonies and exposure to varroa mites.

WATCH | Parasitic mites settle in hives: Parasitic mites cause concern for beekeepers Duration 2:03 An early spring and long hot summer last year are blamed for parasitic mites making their home in many hives, leading Canadian beekeepers to ask the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to allow more bees to be imported from the US. In this story, the name Jace Derro of Derrco Apiaries was misspelled.

Guzmán said that while most beekeepers use pesticides to control parasites, pesticides should not be applied as long as there is honey in the hives. He added that honey producers may need to consider other processing methods or harvest honey earlier than usual in order to use pesticides.

The government is funding research into other treatments, investing more than $550,000 in research into the efficacy and safety of three probiotics that could potentially be used to improve bee health and survival.

Guzman said recovering from last winter’s heavy losses will be costly. “From an economic point of view, this is very difficult for the industry,” he said. “That means you spend more money on bees from another beekeeper or packages of bees imported from another country. The more families you lose, the more money you will spend to make up for your losses.”

Canada imports bees from Australia and New Zealand. Guzmán said the beekeepers will do everything they can to have healthy colonies by winter and will try to prevent another difficult cold season that will be “another blow to the industry.”

“The industry is working hard to try and find a solution to the problem.”