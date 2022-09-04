Canada’s agricultural industry to benefit from ‘cyber barn-growth’ to protect farmers from online attacks: experts

Katie Lennon can’t remember the last time she met a farmer who didn’t have a cell phone.

“Whether it’s a modern farmer or even a traditional Mennonite farmer, they have cell phones and smartphones in their pockets,” Lennon, general manager of the Ontario Agricultural Federation (OFA), said in a phone interview from her. office in Guelph, Ontario.

She said there is a growing amount of technology and data on farms and in the agricultural sector. But as agricultural equipment becomes more sophisticated and connected to the Internet, there are also fears that it will become a target for cyberattacks, which could also jeopardize Canada’s food security.

Ali Degantanha is a computer scientist at the University of Guelph and the Canadian Cybersecurity and Threat Intelligence Research Center.

His Cyber ​​Science Lab specializes in cybersecurity, digital forensics, threat hunting and threat analysis. Last year, he was called in to investigate 11 cases of cyber-attacks related to the agricultural industry. Dehgantanha said that this is a significant number.

He said the most common attacks involve ransomware, where an attacker gains access to a computer system and data and then demands a fee to transfer it back to the person.

“We have seen quite a few data breaches…and we usually find these data breaches when they become available for sale on the dark web,” Degantanya said.

In some cases, hacking is carried out by individuals. In other cases, it could be a state-sponsored hack, he said.

He said most of the cyberattacks reported by his lab are carried out by criminal gangs in Eastern Europe that specifically attack targets in North America.

LISTEN | The expert says the agricultural industry needs to do more to protect technology and data.

Unprotected devices are easy targets

Hackers may not always be looking at targets, but people — farmers or otherwise — who don’t update their devices or take security measures are “weak targets,” Degantagna said.

“Unfortunately, due to the lack of any safety standard or safety guide in [the agriculture] field, we see so many unpatched devices… they are easy targets for hackers.”

Janos Botchner is a lead researcher on the Cybersecurity Potential in Agriculture Canada project at the Community Security Knowledge Alliance, a non-profit organization that seeks ways to improve community safety and well-being.

The project aims to help the sector prevent cyberattacks, as well as develop tools to ensure cybersecurity in Canadian agriculture. Over the past two years, in a first-of-its-kind project, Canadian manufacturers have been surveyed about cybersecurity.

Janos Botchner is the lead researcher for the Cybersecurity Potential in Agriculture Canada project through the Public Safety Knowledge Alliance. (Presented by Janos Botchner)

“Globally, cybersecurity in digital agriculture is still in its infancy. So this is both a weakness and an opportunity for accelerated capacity building in this sector,” Botchner said.

He said that for many, the level of cybersecurity awareness “is not a priority for most manufacturers” at the moment, but it is necessary.

He pointed to recent cyber threats to the sector, including a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alert in April this year that concerned the UK and Australia. He warned agricultural cooperatives to be on high alert for ransomware attacks.

The threat of a cyberattack also hit farmers in Quebec last month when the L’Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) farmers’ union announced that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack on August 7th.

A statement on the union’s website says it is still looking into the scope of the attack and possible ways to recover its computer systems. The UPA noted that the “day-to-day activities” of the agricultural enterprises were not compromised, and it did its best to protect people’s personal information.

Farm, family networks are often connected

For many people, a ransomware attack affects them on an individual level. But the attack could be a bigger problem for farmers, Botchner said.

“Farm businesses are not like other businesses.”

The attack “could affect their farming business as well as their farming family because … many networks are not separated between home and farming operations.”

Lennon said she also heard from farmers who reported that a company they do business with was under attack.

“People’s names, addresses and credit cards were hacked when a local business was attacked and it certainly created concern and awareness at the farm level that you have to protect that information.”

The attack can also “sow mistrust”

But Bochner said cyberattacks could be more than ransomware or phishing to get information. According to him, attacks are possible in which information is violated, and not physical computer systems.

“You could see how information gets polluted to mask an event, like an emerging biosecurity threat, like a virus,” Borchner said.

“Or you can see information being polluted to suggest that something is going on that is contaminating a commodity to sow distrust in a critical part of our agricultural food system. You can also see disinformation campaigns unfolding to undermine confidence in Canada’s food system. “

These kinds of attacks cannot happen quickly—it can take years as part of a strategic campaign.

He said people should think of food security as national security.

“If farmers are at risk, then so are all of us.”

Tips for farmers

Lennon said OFA offers technical safety advice to its members, including:

Use strong passwords and a password manager.

Be careful when sharing personal information on social media.

Keep devices up to date.

The federation is planning an in-person annual general meeting in November when it will host a seminar on protecting farmers from cyberattacks.

Cathy Lennon of the Ontario Agricultural Federation says the OFA is working to educate farmers on how to protect themselves from cyberattacks. (Ontario Chamber of Commerce/occ.ca)

She said the key message for all farmers is that any device can be compromised.

“There are people who have high-tech equipment in their shed or in their computers at home. GPS technology. That’s the full range, but if you’re connected to the Internet, there’s a risk.”

Government, tech companies can do more

Degantanha said that while farmers themselves must ensure that their data and devices are protected, regulators also have a role to play.

There is a need for a standard cybersecurity guidance for the agricultural industry “so that different people, farmers, technology providers, service providers, at least know that [is the] security standard, what security actions they should take and follow.”

Botchner agrees.

“Canadian manufacturers are very adaptable. They manage risk very well. They are good at noticing things that can be fraught with risks and threats,” he said.

“But there are other things that need to be done to support farmers because they don’t have to do it alone.”

He said governments and big tech companies can work together to help farmers improve their online security by focusing on making critical infrastructure safe from threats.

It’s sort of “raising the cyber barn”, he says, “to help each other solve this important issue in ways that make sense for manufacturers and that really help the sector as a whole be more resilient.”