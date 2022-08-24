Canada will return the remaining gas turbines subject to sanctions, Jolie says.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is still planning to return five turbines used in the Russian gas pipeline, despite the pipeline’s operator refusing to accept one turbine that had already been returned to Germany.

In July, the government granted permission to ship six turbines that were undergoing maintenance in Montreal back to Germany for onward transfer to the Russian state company Gazprom, which operates the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which supplies Germany and other European countries with natural gas. .

One turbine was returned to Germany, but Gazprom refused to accept it, citing technical problems and stating that it needed additional documents confirming that the equipment was not subject to Western sanctions.

Despite Gazprom’s rejection, Jolie told CBC News Network that there are still five remaining turbines in the pipeline.

“It was a decision we made,” Jolie told host Hannah Tibedeau on Wednesday. “That’s exactly what Germany asked us to do.”

Ukraine has criticized the federal government for agreeing to Germany’s request to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions so it can return the turbines. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky himself said the Kremlin would see the move as a sign of “weakness.”

The federal government called the move necessary to secure gas supplies to Germany. Ottawa also argues that the Kremlin would use Canada’s refusal to return the turbine to shift the blame for European energy shortages to sanctions against Russia, which could undermine public support for Ukraine in the West.

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)

Jolie reiterated that argument during an interview on Wednesday.

“Canada doesn’t want to give any excuse [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to keep arming his energy flow to Europe,” she said.

But in an interview with the Canadian press, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv again urged Canada to lift the waiver of sanctions.

She said it was clear that Russia would not accept the turbine that Siemens had supplied to Germany and accused Russia of using gas supplies to terrorize Europe.

“Our position is clear enough – we believe that this refusal should be canceled now,” she said.

“If this was an argument to expose Putin’s bluff, then over the past few weeks, everyone sees that it is now quite obvious that these are Russian games.”

Supporters of Ukraine hold a rally on Parliament Hill against the Canadian government’s decision to send repaired sections of the Russian gas pipeline back to Germany on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

In recent months, Russia has also cut Nord Stream 1’s gas flow to 20% of its capacity and recently announced it would completely close the pipeline for three days at the end of the month, citing unscheduled maintenance.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with CBC. Power and politics that Germany will continue to work with Canada to secure the return of the remaining five turbines.

“I think there is a political understanding that we will cooperate, that we are friends and that we will not make it possible for the Russian game to work,” Scholz told host Vasya Kapelos.

Scholz was in Canada this week to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sign a “joint declaration of intent” calling for the two countries to invest in hydrogen, create a “Canada-Germany transatlantic supply corridor” and start exporting hydrogen to 2025.

But Orest Zakidalsky of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress said the government should have used Scholz’s visit as an opportunity to withdraw the turbine exemption.

“There is no point in keeping the permit. Our community is disappointed that Canada missed the opportunity to revoke the permit during the Chancellor’s visit,” Zakidalski said in a media statement.