Canada transfers military air transports from Kuwait to the UK to support Ukraine

A Canadian military air detachment in the Middle East, which supported anti-terrorist operations and UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, is being redeployed to the UK.

In response to questions from CBC News, the Department of National Defense called the redeployment of two C-130J cargo planes and their associated ground support crew necessary in light of ongoing efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

Airborne Command Headquarters has been based outside of Kuwait as part of Operation Strike for several years.

Canadian High Command General Wayne Eyre confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday while visiting 5 Wing Goose Bay Air Force Base in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Chief of Defense Staff General Wayne Eyre at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on June 20, 2022. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

While the demands of missions related to the war in Eastern Europe pushed for a decision, Eyre said he was confident that cargo planes could continue to support missions in Iraq and peacekeeping operations as needed.

“What we have done is to consolidate our C-130 tactical air detachment in Scotland in order to be able to provide this support to Ukraine in Europe. [and] provide occasional support in the Middle East and also provide occasional support in Africa,” he said.

Canadian military transport aircraft — both C-130Js and larger C-17 Globemasters — have been working overtime since Russia stepped up its invasion of Ukraine in February. They transported humanitarian aid, military equipment and ammunition to points in Eastern Europe, from where they can be transported across the border into Ukraine.

Although it is not part of the airlift, flight tracking shows that one of the Canadian military reconnaissance aircraft – a CP-140 Aurora that was attached to NATO as part of an intense effort to track signs of Russian aggression – also took off from Canada. north of England on patrol over the North Atlantic.

A CP-140 Aurora on the ground in Kuwait in 2015. (Canadian Forces Combat Camera)

News of the redeployment comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Canada on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and tour Arctic defense installations.

The Trudeau government recently signed a contract with a UK-led military mission that will see British and Canadian troops train Ukrainian recruits at bases in the UK.

This is a massive event. The goal is to train up to 10,000 soldiers every five weeks.

Dan Le Boutilier, DND’s media relations manager, said that Canadian aircraft are not involved in flights of Ukrainian trainees to and from the UK. According to him, this is the work of the Royal Air Force.

Eyre said the military is trying to strike a balance between operations abroad and the need for air travel at home.

C-130 Hercules aircraft were first sent to the Middle East in 2017 as part of the federal government’s renewed commitment to an international coalition fighting Islamic State extremists. They transported troops and equipment throughout Iraq and the entire region.

Ottawa later expanded the mission to include once-a-week support missions for United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa.

Dave Perry, a defense expert at the Canadian Institute of International Affairs, said a few months ago, difficulties began to show in maintaining the pace of all these flights, especially in Eastern Europe.

“It didn’t surprise me that there was a redeployment, just given the amount of things, materials that are moving around,” said Perry, whose organization has occasionally hosted events sponsored by defense contractors.

Military planners have learned some hard lessons over the past few months as overseas demand has picked up, he said.

“Whenever there is an international crisis, air travel is always in short supply,” Perry said, adding that the Liberal government’s recent decision to replace the Air Force tanker fleet and VIP transport was likely driven by increased demand.

“I think it sort of reinforces the logic and the increase in the acquisition of several tankers, because it is clear that there is a fairly pressing demand for air transportation.”