Canada to start testing some wastewater for polio ‘as soon as possible’

After new reports of polio cases abroad and samples of the virus in the sewage of several other developed countries, Canada intends to start testing the sewage of a number of cities “as soon as possible”, according to CBC News.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is already working to monitor polio activity worldwide, a spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions from CBC News.

The PHAC National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg now has diagnostic tools to test specimens for the presence of poliovirus. Any suspected positive Canadian poliovirus samples will be sent to this laboratory for further laboratory analysis and confirmation, and the results will be shared with the appropriate local health authorities “so that appropriate public health action can be taken if necessary.”

According to the statement, PHAC is talking with national and international partners who are experts in the field to finalize the wastewater testing strategy. It will test sewage samples collected earlier this year from “key high-risk municipalities” to determine if polio was present prior to the reported international cases.

The agency does not yet say which cities or municipalities are involved, the spokesman said.

However, Eric Arts, professor at the School of Medicine and Dentistry. Shuliha of Western University, who is involved with Ontario’s sewage surveillance initiative, said the province is among areas where discussions are underway about testing wastewater for polio, as well as monkeypox, which has been on the rise lately. globally within a few months.

“We need to start screening for many of these infectious diseases in our wastewater,” Arts said.

Samples will be sent to USA for further confirmation

For polio surveillance, PHAC will also send samples to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.

“However, it is important to recognize that accurate testing of wastewater for the presence of poliovirus is an evolving science,” the agency said in a statement. “For example, sewage detection can be affected by extreme rainfall, such as flooding in a community.”

Arts said that identifying the actual poliovirus in water can also be challenging because of the type of polio vaccine used in some countries — a modified form of the virus that is delivered by mouth.

The vaccine cannot cause disease, but can be excreted in human feces that enter sewer systems, and in some cases can re-evolve into a form of virus that can lead to disease. However, as a general rule, any samples will simply detect vaccine-derived polio, not a harmful pathogen.

“It can sometimes be difficult to determine what is the actual circulating poliovirus and what is the oral polio vaccine circulating,” Arts said, adding that the virus can be found in Canadian sewage through people who have moved from countries where they have been given the oral vaccine.

“This does not mean that polio is circulating in our population,” he said.

Polio reports in US, UK, Israel

But this year, cases of polio infection have been reported in other countries where the virus is not normally found.

On Wednesday, British health authorities announced they would offer a booster dose of polio to children aged one to nine in London after finding evidence of the virus spreading in several areas of the capital.

The agency said it is working closely with US and Israeli health authorities, as well as the World Health Organization, to investigate links between polio viruses found in the two countries.

In July, Israel announced that a recent polio outbreak was under control after several people became infected, including a Jerusalem girl who was paralyzed and now needs rehabilitation. according to The Jerusalem Post .

Most recently, in New York State, one unvaccinated young adult suffered paralysis after a polio infection in Rockland County, an area known for low vaccination rates, the first case reported in the US in nearly a decade.

Outbreaks also remain common. in Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of Africa, regions of the world where vaccination efforts have yet to eradicate the virus.

Polio can often be asymptomatic, but in some cases a viral infection can lead to paralysis or death.