Canada to Match Individual Pakistan Flood Donations with $25 Million in Assistance

The federal government will match Canadian donations to help the people of Pakistan recover from severe flooding, although the amount of aid it is offering is far less than what Ottawa pledged after a less severe flood in 2010.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that donations made to one of the 12 relief agencies that make up the Humanitarian Coalition will be doubled by September 28, to a maximum of $3 million.

Canada will send another $25 million to Pakistan to help fight floods and support development projects, in addition to the $5 million the Liberals announced last month.

Pakistan braces for more rain as displaced families ask for help The situation in Pakistan is getting more desperate as people displaced by record-breaking floods are asking for help and preparing for more rain.

“We will continue to look for other ways to help,” Trudeau said at a press conference Tuesday. He called the floods in Pakistan a “terrible climate disaster”.

Food, water, sanitation and medical services are urgently needed. Monsoon rains over the past three months have left more than a third of the country under water.

More than 33 million people have been affected by the floods, and with much of the country’s agricultural land submerged, the Pakistani government is warning of looming food shortages.

This aerial photograph shows makeshift tents for people displaced by flooding after torrential monsoon rains in Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province on September 4, 2022. (Fida Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)

When the floods hit Pakistan in 2010, 20 million people were affected. The former Harper government pledged $71.8 million in aid, including $46.8 million from donations that Ottawa matched.

Ian Smillie, a longtime international development specialist, said he was puzzled by the federal government’s inability to allocate more funds or offer to triple donations.

The $3 million commitment is “peanuts,” he says. “The situation there is terrible, and it has been terrible for weeks.”

Smillie said Ottawa usually tries to channel funding through Canadian non-governmental organizations that do not have a large presence in Pakistan.

But the Humanitarian Coalition, he says, includes multinational charities that know how to channel funding to those most in need on the ground, several times more than Canada offers.

“They’re bound to say it’s generous and every little thing helps, but $3 million isn’t that much,” Smiley said.

Human Concern International, a Canadian charity that is not part of the coalition and will not receive matching donations from Ottawa, has warned that the floods could wipe out educational and child health gains in some of the country’s poorest regions.

“What you’re seeing is 33 million people, which is close to the population of Canada, who were affected by the floods,” said Mohamed Noorani, deputy chief executive of the charity.

“In dollar terms, it is very clear that this will not satisfy the need, as it is now.”

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan is now in Pakistan overseeing the devastation. Neither his office nor Home Affairs Canada explained how they determined the amount of the donations.

“We continue to look for ways to support the people of Pakistan and stand ready to provide additional assistance as and when needed,” department spokeswoman Marilyn Gevremont wrote.