Canada to join UK mission to train Ukrainian recruits

Canada will contribute a contingent of soldiers to the British Army’s ambitious program to turn Ukrainian civilians into combat units, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

She made the announcement in Toronto, confirming what multiple sources told CBC News.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the training plan in mid-June during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are expected to fly to the UK for basic and special military courses that will last five weeks. The first batch of Ukrainian recruits arrived, and training began in early July.

The plan comes down to resuming Operation Unite, a long-standing training mission that — prior to its suspension last winter — saw more than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers receive combat training by Canadian soldiers.

Defense Secretary Anita Anand speaks during an announcement at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday, June 20, 2022. On Thursday, Anand announced that 225 CAF members would travel to the UK to train thousands of new Ukrainian troops. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

This mission, which was carried out on the territory of Ukraine, was stopped, and in mid-February, on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion, troops were withdrawn from the Eastern European country.

Up to 225 people are involved in the new iteration, Anand said, most of whom will work as instructors with command and control support.

Initial rollout is expected in four months.

“When we suspended training in Ukraine last winter, we made it clear that we would resume training when and where the opportunity presented itself,” the minister said.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Reeves at the awards ceremony in Starychi, Ukraine on February 26, 2018. (Corporal Neil P. Clarkson/DND)

“As we work with the United Kingdom, we will continue to deliver on that promise. Canada salutes the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and we will continue to help equip them with the skills they need to defend their country’s freedom. and independence.”

The first Canadian-led courses will be held at a military base located in South East England, and Anand said they will teach a flexible curriculum focused on individual skills needed for frontline combat, including weapons handling, first aid on the field. combat, field skills, patrolling. tactics and law of armed conflicts.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly pressed Canada to resume training in a third country, according to diplomatic sources who spoke separately to CBC News and were granted anonymity due to the confidentiality of the file.

The Liberal government has made the training mission launched under the former Conservative government a point of pride and has often been cited as evidence of Canada’s commitment to Ukraine’s security.

During a press conference following her announcement, Anand was asked why the government had not resumed the training mission sooner.

Anand defended the timing of the decision, pointing to other military support Canada is providing, including several M777 howitzers and artillery training.

Trudeau left the door open to join the UK effort

Asked about Johnson’s preparation plan at the end of June’s NATO summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left the door open for participation.

“Canada will continue to seek opportunities to continue supporting Ukraine in many ways,” he said. “We actively carried out howitzer training, which we conducted in Latvia. [and] we are looking for other ways to be helpful.”

The Prime Minister was referring to the exercises that took place last spring after Canada transferred four military M-777 155mm howitzers to Ukraine.

Prior to the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, the UK separately helped train Ukrainian troops between 2015 and 2022 under the banner of Operation Orbital, which involved about 22,000 troops.

He also left when Moscow launched its so-called special military operation to overthrow the government in Kyiv.

When Britain opened its new curriculum in early July, it invited allies to take part. In addition to Canada, another unnamed Commonwealth country is expected to join the effort.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace visited one of the training grounds after the arrival of the first recruits and praised the initiative.

“Using the experience of the world-class British army, we will help Ukraine rebuild its strength and increase resistance as they defend the sovereignty of their country and their right to choose their future,” Wallace was quoted by the British media as saying.