Canada needs firm aviation sector emissions reduction target: open letter

The federal government needs to be more transparent and ambitious about its upcoming plan to cut carbon emissions from the aviation industry, a report from a group of environmental groups says. open letter.

In the letter, which was released last week, the groups say Canada is lagging behind other countries in combating aviation emissions and that the federal government needs to set a target of 30% below 2019 emissions reductions for the industry by 2030. Emissions from the aviation sector are said to have risen sharply – up 74% from 2005 to 2019 – and the previous emissions plan failed to stem the tide.

The letter was signed by dozens of environmental and health groups, including Environmental Defense, Équiterre and the Ontario Association of Registered Nurses.

“And here we have a government that is going to look at emissions privately behind closed doors with industry to come up with a plan to be presented in September at an international forum,” said Lyn Adamson, co-chair of advocacy group ClimateFast. , one of those who signed the letter with reference to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“We are just saying that you must have a public contribution. It should be a transparent process.”

In 2019, air travel accounted for about three percent of Canada’s total emissions (air travel dropped sharply in 2020 due to the pandemic), or about 22 megatonnes of greenhouse gases CO2 equivalent. This is equivalent to emissions from five million cars a year.

What’s the plan?

Canada’s aviation emissions reduction plan is due to be published in the fall and will be presented to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN agency that oversees international air travel and navigation. ICAO installed ambitious targets to improve fuel efficiency by two percent annually until 2050 and carbon-neutral growth in the aviation sector from 2020.

Workers refuel an Airbus A350 with sustainable jet fuel at an airport north of Paris. Airlines are looking into greener fuels that emit less CO2 than existing jet fuel to reduce emissions. (Christoph Ena/Associated Press)

The international agency also development The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), in which Canada participates. The system will require airlines to offset some of their carbon emissions by buying carbon offsets that cut emissions elsewhere, a tool that has been controversial because of issues with checking whether the offsets work.

last in Canada aviation emissions plan was released in 2012. It was based on encouraging fuel efficiency, the development of cleaner fuels that emit less carbon when burned, and improvements in air traffic control that could further reduce emissions. It did not contain any short-term emission reduction targets for the industry, which Adamson said should be included this time around.

What can be done to reduce emissions?

Advocates say it’s time for Canada to move beyond fuel efficiency and start thinking about limiting demand for air travel.

“Short-range flights in Canada could be replaced by buses and trains, which is definitely better in terms of climate. So those trips, for example, from Toronto to Ottawa, from Toronto to Montreal, we have to make by bus or train. , and ideally by electric bus and electric train,” said Gideon Foreman, a transportation policy analyst at the David Suzuki Foundation, who also signed the letter.

“It will take some work. I mean, at the moment we don’t have fast trains between Toronto and Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, but we need to move in that direction.”

Foreman says that because of Canada’s geographic location, air travel will continue to be important. But many busy routes along the Windsor-Quebec corridor or between major cities in British Columbia and Alberta could be replaced by trains and buses, he said.

France is considering something similar. In 2021, he decided to ban domestic flights where there is an alternative to the two and a half hour train.

Denmark has announced its goal of achieving zero emissions on all domestic flights by 2030, although this depends on sustainable fuel technologies that do not yet exist. Airbus, a European aircraft manufacturer, wants to make a zero-emission aircraft commercially available by 2035. He will rely on hydrogenfuel that does not emit CO2 when burned.

Concept drawings of future zero-emission hydrogen aircraft from Airbus. (Airbus)

But the rapidly growing demand for air travel is worrying environmentalists.

“I think what really sets us apart is that this is a growing sector, a fast growing sector,” Foreman said.

“Not just in Canada, but around the world, as the middle class grows, more people fly. And so it’s more of a concern internationally.”

What is the industry doing?

Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, set a goal by 2050, achieve zero emissions across all of its operations. The company also has a short-term goal of reducing emissions by 20% from 2019 levels by 2030 on its flights, which is also highlighted in the open letter.

Air Canada has set a goal of reducing emissions from its flights by 20% from 2019 levels by 2030. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

In an emailed statement, the airline said it supports the government’s adoption of long-term climate goals for the industry. The company’s climate action plan includes replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones and supporting the development of more sustainable aviation fuels (which emit less CO2 when burned than what is currently used).

Transport Canada said the new emissions plan would “set zero emissions from aircraft by 2050 as a first step and signal further work.” He did not provide more details about the plan as it is still under discussion.