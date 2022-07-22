type here...
Canada must stay true to its values ​​in conflict over arming US customs officers in Canada: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada must stay true to its values ​​as it seeks to resolve a dispute with the United States over legal protections for US customs officers working in Canada.

“There are conversations and discussions going on with the United States,” Trudeau said on Friday in Prince Edward Island.

“I think it’s very important that we as Canadians stay true to our values, but respect the way we need to work together,” he said. “These are conversations that are ongoing and I hope they will be resolved soon.”

Due to the dispute, NEXUS registration centers in Canada were closed for more than three months after they reopened south of the border, partly due to a clash over the right of American agents to bear arms on Canadian soil.

The standoff has led to a huge backlog of applications for a program that allows pre-approved travelers to cross the border faster.

Pistols remain a stumbling block

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said NEXUS filings rose from 270,000 in April to more than 341,000 at a time when travel delays are hurting passengers’ summer plans.

“We know that airlines are facing labor shortages, airports are having trouble hiring people, there are a lot of problems, and it’s not just limited to Canada, we’re seeing it around the world,” Trudeau said on Friday.

“I can tell you that the transport minister is very, very active in resuming air travel.”

WATCH | Why Canadians are facing delays when renewing their NEXUS cards:

Canadian Nexus Cardholders Face Serious Renewal Delays

Nearly 300,000 Canadians with Nexus cards that speed up entry to the US are waiting to renew their cards.

CBSA spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said in an email that Canada and the US continue to “discuss” when the 13 reception centers will reopen for interviews with applicants as both sides try to clarify “legal protections” for US customs officers while they work in collaborative centers.

US Customs and Border Protection confirmed that the robbery is related to legal protections for employees of its NEXUS office, saying in an email that “one example would be the right to carry or have access to a firearm while on duty.”

Two senior Canadian government sources told The Canadian Press that the U.S. wants its customs officers working at NEXUS centers to have the same protections that were guaranteed to their other pre-clearance officers on Canadian soil, with sidearms being the mainstay. stumbling blocks in negotiations.

