A suspect in a mass stabbing in Canada that killed 10 people has been found dead of self-inflicted wounds, police said Monday.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. local time at the scene of most of the stabbings, Regina police said Monday.

He and his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, are in connection with Sunday’s stabbing in a tribal community in Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured.

“His body was found in a large grassy area next to a house. We can confirm he had visible injuries,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told The Associated Press.

The police are not sure about the exact cause of death and cannot rule out the possibility that his brother killed him. They believe Myles Sanderson is wounded and has escaped. Myles Sanderson was wanted for a previous crime last May. Blackmore said Myles Sanderson’s criminal history, which includes violence, goes back years.

“Even though he’s injured, it doesn’t mean he’s not still dangerous,” Blackmore told the New York Post. “Miles has an extensive criminal record that includes crimes against the person and property… We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.”

The stabbing victims were found at 13 different crime scenes in the First Nation community and the small town of Weldon. Police said some victims were targeted and others killed in random attacks.

Myles Sanderson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the mass stabbing. Damian Sanderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The brothers are expected to face additional charges.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained by the police. The mass stabbing is the deadliest in Canadian history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.