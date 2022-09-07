New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Canada’s intensive search for mass stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson has entered its fourth day as police in Saskatchewan’s provincial capital admit “we don’t know his whereabouts.”

Sanderson, 32, is at large after he and his brother Damien — who was found dead Monday — were killed and 18 others injured in a weekend stabbing in a Saskatchewan indigenous community and nearby town.

“Early Sunday we had evidence that Myles Sanderson was believed to be in our community and as a result the Regina Police Service is assisting the RCMP in their efforts to locate him,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a video message late Tuesday. “Today we received information that leads us to believe that he may not be in this community.

“As a result, the investigation is ongoing, and while we do not know his whereabouts, we are still expanding not only in the city of Regina, but also in the province,” he added.

Sanderson, described by police as “armed and dangerous”, has an extensive criminal background with 59 previous convictions, it has emerged.

Police on Tuesday searched a home on the James Smith Cree Nation, where several of the murders took place, but Sanderson was not found there.

“Following further investigation into reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson on the James Smith Cree Nation, RCMP have determined that he is not in the community,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan said in a statement. “RCMP Searching for Myles Sanderson.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that “right now, while they are also very scared, at this time all Canadians stand with the people of Saskatchewan.”