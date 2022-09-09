Canada lost 40,000 jobs in August for the third month in a row

Canada’s economy lost 40,000 jobs in August, enough to raise the unemployment rate by half a percentage point to 5.4%, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Economists had expected the economy to add between 10,000 and 15,000 jobs within a month, which would have been a reversal after two straight monthly declines in June and July.

Instead, the August figures bring the three-month casualty tally to more than 100,000 since May.

The job loss was enough to raise the unemployment rate for the first time in seven months. In June, the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 4.9%, the lowest level on record. It remained unchanged in July but is now up half a percentage point from that record low.

Royce Mendez, an economist at Desjardins, said three consecutive months of job losses are generally not seen unless the economy is in recession.

“It looks like the job market is deteriorating faster than expected,” he said, noting that the bleak numbers could be enough to force the Bank of Canada to pause or at least slow down its aggressive rate hike campaign.

The median hourly wage during the month was $31.33. This is 5.4% more than a year ago. By comparison, Canada’s inflation rate is currently 7.6%, meaning that wage growth is still far from keeping up with inflation.