Canada is not going to increase the supply of monkeypox vaccine yet

Canada will not yet change its approach to administering monkeypox vaccines so that they can be divided into much smaller doses, as the US did, to vaccinate many more people than the current strategy.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tam said at a press conference on Friday that Canada does not currently plan to recommend changes to its vaccination strategy to allow split doses across the country.

“Of course, we contacted our US counterparts to look into their strategy and see if we can gather as much information as possible. There isn’t much data, but I think it’s an important approach to explore,” she said. .

“But for now, working with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization [NACI]we are indeed promoting the single dose first approach to reach as many people as possible in our most affected populations and we will be looking at the interval, time and need for the second dose from [NACI].”

More than 1,000 cases of monkeypox reported in Canada Duration 2:02 With over 1,000 cases of monkeypox reported in Canada, health officials say we have ample supplies of vaccine. In the US, health officials are giving smaller doses of monkeypox vaccine to stretch out limited supplies.

US changes vaccination strategy earlier this week to allow only one-fifth of a full dose of a vaccine made by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic to be used to increase supplies and reach more people after the approach is found to be safe and effective.

The vaccine will now be delivered into the skin in the US, rather than deeper into the muscle, after the US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization that allowed split doses of the vaccine for people aged 18 years and older.

Over 1000 cases in Canada

There is now 1059 cases of monkeypox across Canada, most of which are in Ontario and Quebec, amid a growing global outbreak that has spread to dozens of countries over the past few months.

US to expand supply of monkeypox vaccine with smaller doses Duration 2:10 Americans will receive one-fifth of the standard dose of monkeypox vaccine as US health officials look for a way to immunize more at-risk people with a limited supply of doses. This is reported by CBC correspondent Natasha Fatah.

In Canada and around the world, the current outbreak, also known as MPXV, has predominantly affected men who have sex with men and can cause painful lesions that take weeks to heal.

Tam said more than 99 percent of MPXV cases in Canada are in men, and the average age of those infected is 35. Late last month the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) urged gays and bisexuals to practice safe sex and limit the number of sexual partners to slow the spread of the virus among sex networks.

Globally, there are now more than 31,000 cases in more than 91 countries, with cases up 19 percent this week from the previous week, Tam said.

Tam said it’s “too early to tell” whether cases in Canada are slowing down or stabilizing, although there may be “some early indications” that cases are not increasing at the same rate as at the beginning of the outbreak.