Canada is losing jobs, but the economy is also losing more workers due to retirement

More than a year after the Great Retreat hit the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: the Great Retreat.

Canada’s labor force rose in August, but has shrunk in the previous two months and remains smaller than it was before the summer, as tens of thousands simply stopped working. Much of this could be due to the retirement of more Canadians than ever, according to Statistics Canada.

It’s not just people over 65 packing things up in their offices and hanging up their tool belts. The agency’s data shows that a record number of Canadians aged 55-64 have reported that they have retired in the past 12 months.

This is accelerating a massive exodus of Canada’s most highly skilled workers, economists say, leaving businesses stranded, helping to boost wages and threatening to further erode the country’s productivity.

“We knew for a long time that this wave was coming, that we would live to see this point,” said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group. “And it will only get stronger in the coming years.

“The risk that you have – and in some sectors you already see it – is that people leave and there are not enough young workers to take their place. Thus, there is a loss of human capital and knowledge.”

The pandemic has delayed some retirement plans

During the COVID-19 pandemic, retirements have dropped as many Canadians have chosen to stay in their jobs longer. Now that restrictions have been lifted, many are rushing to catch up, preferring to travel and spend more time with family.

Their departure is reducing the workforce, which could weigh on economic growth at a time when the central bank is aggressively raising interest rates to counter a surge in inflation, fueling fears that the economy will slip into recession.

Canada, which has increased immigration to boost economic growth, has the largest working-age population as a percentage of the total population in the G7, but at the same time, its workforce has never been older, according to Statistics Canada. . One in five Canadian workers is 55 or older.

In August, 307,000 Canadians quit their jobs to retire at some point last year, up 31.8% from a year earlier and up 12.5% ​​from August 2019, before the pandemic began , according to the agency. said.

Compounding the problem, more than 620,000 Canadians entered the 65+ age bracket during the pandemic, a 9.7% increase in that population. Despite three consecutive months of job losses, the number of vacancies and announcements is still well above pre-pandemic levels.

Nurses and Truckers

The problem of retirement is particularly acute in areas such as crafts and nursing. Canada has lost 34,400 healthcare jobs since May despite a record number of nurses working overtime.

According to Katherine Hoy, president of the Ontario Nursing Association, it wasn’t job cuts, it was people retiring.

“Now it’s a huge problem because we had so many people who suddenly retired,” she said, citing the pandemic, working conditions and a wage dispute with Canada’s largest province.

The transport industry is also grappling with severe labor shortages, both due to the pandemic-induced frenzy associated with an increase in the number of goods, and an aging workforce.

“More and more drivers are getting older and therefore retiring or adopting a different lifestyle,” said Tony Reeder, owner of Trans-Canada College, a vocational college that trains truck drivers.

At the same time, demand is growing from trucking companies, many of which take student drivers for on-the-job training courses and then hire them as soon as they get a full license, Rieder said.

“Without trucks and people driving trucks… goods will sit in ports and warehouses rather than reach their destination where they can be consumed,” he said.