Canada is adopting the lease-to-own concept. here’s how it works

When Christian Frakchia first heard about a rental opportunity in Port Moody, British Columbia four years ago, he saw a way to fulfill his dream of owning a home for the first time, so he entered the 30-unit lottery.

About 10% of the 358 apartments in the newly built 50 Electronic Avenue complex have been sold for rent-to-own, which means that buyers pay a fixed rent for two years, which is then converted into equity.

Frakkia, a 28-year-old software developer, scheduled an appointment a week later to inspect his new one-bedroom apartment near the SkyTrain station and seaside park. All this for a $10,000 down payment and $1,000 a month rent that goes towards a down payment on a $470,000 apartment in two years.

“Essentially, it’s like free rent for two years. This money [I pay now] I will stay with her until I finish the sale,” said Frakkia, who will move in with his wife in a few months.

Rent-to-own is a unique path to home ownership that delays one of the biggest hurdles for new home buyers – the huge down payment.

Proponents say this home finance model allows people with limited or damaged credit who cannot qualify for a traditional mortgage to work towards a home.

But critics warn that rent-to-own is untested and comes with some pitfalls and risks, such as maintenance costs or the possibility of losing the down payment in some cases if the tenant doesn’t honor the terms of the deal.

Canada is funding more of these projects, creating a rental-to-own program as part of a $2 billion spending effort to double housing construction over the next 10 years. Funding from previous budgets aims to create 17,000 new homes across the country, including faster housing for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless, as well as affordable and marketable housing projects.

$200 million from rent for own fund

Of that $2 billion, $200 million is for the new lease-to-own program. This fund, operated by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), will encourage developers and builders to create more opportunities for first-time homebuyers who are overwhelmed by down payment requirements, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference in Kitchener, Ontario . , August 30.

“Many renters are finding it increasingly difficult to save on buying a home. Through this new program, we will work with housing providers to help families move from renting to owning their home,” Trudeau said.

On August 30, applications for the Five-Year Innovative Affordable Housing Fund and its new Rent-to-Rent Stream were opened to municipalities, developers, builders, community housing organizations, non-profits, and indigenous organizations.

Back in 2018, when Panatch Group offered a rental-to-own property in Port Moody, 500 people applied.

Developer Kush Panach of Richmond, British Columbia, said he had never offered a rent-to-own before and was shocked by the fervent interest.

He eventually only invited applicants from Port Moody to a lottery of sorts after reviewing essays, including one from Fraccia who wanted to stay in the community he loved.

While interesting, Panach warns that rent-to-own is not always the ideal path to home ownership.

“We have learned a lot by doing this. Unfortunately, there were a few unpleasant surprises,” he said.

He discovered unforeseen expenses—for example, the fact that his company had to bear the costs of paying GST from the time a tenant moved in until the time he bought the apartment. In addition, there were complex legal issues to navigate. Rising interest rates have also made the program more expensive, Panach said.

“I think some help at both the federal and provincial levels would really go a long way to making such a program happen,” he added.

How it works?

The terms of the lease-to-purchase agreement vary. Typically, this is an agreement between tenants and property owners or investors to buy a home at a set price at a specified date in the future. The contract consists of a lease and a purchase option.

The idea is to leave the property for a potential buyer until they can save up the amount needed to qualify for a regular mortgage from a lending institution.

Rachel Oliver of Clover Properties north of Toronto runs a private rental program that she says has helped 600 Ontario families “accelerate the process of buying their own home.”

Oliver says a tenant typically pays a one-time down payment — her company typically requires $20,000 — and then a monthly rent, which is calculated based on what it takes to reach 10% of the rent by the end of the lease. purchase price of the property. their term. The monthly rent is also calculated based on the cost of maintaining the property at today’s interest rate.

“Basically, these are forced savings. We sell real estate in parts,” Oliver said.

During the rental period, the tenant is often also responsible for paying for the maintenance and upgrades of the home or apartment.

Why rent to own?

Oliver says that at the start of a lease, her clients can lock in the purchase price of a home, say $600,000, with plans to buy in five years. If the value of this property rises to $650,000, the tenant will receive the additional value of the home they contracted to purchase.

In the meantime, the mortgage is held by the investor or, in other cases, by the developer. Lease-to-purchase rentals may vary, but are generally currently in line with market rentals.

Oliver and her husband work with investors who take on the burden of debt until the tenant can build up equity and become the first owner much faster than they could save.

Clover Properties is expanding its footprint in Alberta and Quebec as there is a growing need for families to own a home before prices get too high.

Oliver says a lease-to-own lease is best for tenants who are struggling to get mortgage approval due to low income or damaged credit.

However, she warns that the devil is in the details of the contract, so she says she works with the buyer and investor to ensure success and avoid investor “greed”.

Meet the terms or lose your down payment

Oliver also notes that rent should be mandatory. During the pandemic, she said, some upfront payments were lost due to family breakdown or other hardships, clients were unable to fulfill their contracts and were forced to leave.

“If they stop paying on time or stop paying the amount of the contract, it will be a breach of contract. We will do our best to work with people in this situation. Once we’ve exhausted all options…they should leave the property. and forfeit their down payment loans,” Oliver said. “That’s why we check so rigorously.”

In addition, unlike regular tenants, tenants are often responsible for maintenance and upgrades.

While Oliver credits the government for exploring an unconventional home buying tool, she is disappointed that the new federal fund focuses on development projects and prevents landlords from buying homes for resale on the open market.

“Essentially, they subsidize developers. Let’s hope developers legally pass on the savings to the end user,” said Oliver, who believes developers should partner with experienced lease-to-own providers to manage complex agreements.

New way, not tested enough

Rental-to-own programs are operating in parts of the UK with some success, housing advocates say.

But, as is the case in major Canadian cities, property in the UK is so expensive that it has proven difficult to bridge the gap between low wages and home ownership, and there has been little demand.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of the Homeowners Alliance in London, said safety regulations are lax there and there are some problems with rent financing tied to new developments. Some of those apartments built for tenants were of poor quality, she said, as developers cut costs but still received subsidies.

If Canada wants to be in the lease-to-own game, Higgins has some advice: make sure the tenant gets the most out of it.

“I would be very careful about making a developer-driven system – it helps them, not the tenants.”

Higgins says it’s important that quality and affordable housing is built, not just high-end properties that attract investors and end up being resold for profit and ultimately shutting out local families.

Gary Schwartz, president of the Canadian Association of Lenders, said getting a down payment on a first home is too much of a hurdle for many people given property price spikes and inflation.

“Saving on a 20 percent down payment is becoming too much of a burden for many first-time homebuyers and gets them into a rental cycle,” Schwartz said.

“It’s great to see how CMHC is developing programs that can accelerate innovation in rental space.”