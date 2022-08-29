Canada Invests $100M in ‘Historic’ 2SLGBT Community Action Plan

On Sunday, the federal government unveiled what it called a historic first, announcing a five-year, $100 million plan to support 2SLGBT communities across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the strategy, dubbed “Canada’s First Federal Action Plan 2SLGBTQI+”, at a press conference on Sunday ahead of the Ottawa gay pride parade, the first in-person march after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Trudeau called the plan the first such federal initiative and said it shows the government’s commitment to fighting discrimination and supporting diversity.

“This will guide our ongoing work to fight discrimination, break down barriers, advance rights and build a future where everyone in Canada is truly free to be who they are and love who they love,” Trudeau said Sunday.

People march in the Montreal Pride Parade in 2021. The announcement of the federal action plan was made on the same day as the planned pride parade in Ottawa. (Peter McCabe/Canadian Press)

Trudeau said 75 percent of the funding will go to community organizations focused on diversity and inclusion because “that’s where the real support work comes from.”

“The strength and resilience of your communities should inspire everyone,” he said.

The federal government previously announced in this year’s budget that it would allocate $100 million to 2SLGBT. The action plan included details of where the money would go.

Over $5 million in funding will go towards launching a public awareness campaign and $7.7 million will be allocated to community-led data collection and policy research to support federal action on 2SLGBT issues.

Possible further steps in conversion therapy

Debbie Owusu-Akia, executive director of the Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, said the strategy was “long overdue and overdue,” adding that more support is needed, including in schools.

She said that Canada is lagging behind many other countries, such as the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, which already have government action plans.

She said that Statistics Canada data showed a sharp increase in hate crimes against people from 2SLGBT communities.

Attorney General David Lametti, Tourism Minister Randy Boissonneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cross the floor to shake hands with then-Conservative leader Erin O’Toole after voting on legislation banning the practice of conversion therapy in Canada. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Trudeau signaled that the government would consider “additional protection and support” for survivors of conversion therapy, which he called a “cruel and dangerous practice” and which had been criminalized in Canada earlier this year.

The federal government is facing calls to tighten its ban on actions that attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity offered online from overseas, including the United States.

Wisdom2Action Executive Director Fay Johnston, who attended the presentation, said there is a need to invest in mental health counseling for people traumatized by discredited practices.

“Tens of thousands of people have been exposed to it and it is still happening,” Johnston said.

The federal government has also signaled that it will consider further legislative changes as part of its action plan. He plans to start a public consultation on whether cosmetic surgery on the genitals of intersex children should be made illegal until they are mature enough to consent.

The strategy proposes to adopt and encourage the use of the 2SLGBTQI+ acronym, “which is more inclusive and highlights the experience of 2SLGBTQI+ Indigenous Communities as 2SLGBTQI+ First Nations in North America.”

The acronym stands for “bi-spiritual”, “lesbian”, “gay”, “bisexual”, “transgender”, “queer”, “intersex” and other sexually and gender-different people.

More direct support needed, groups tell government

Marcy Yen, Minister for Women and Gender Equality, welcomed the action plan along with Trudeau, saying the funds are for “all those people who are fighting to be heard and accepted.”

“This is for people who were abandoned by their families and friends after they got out, for everyone trying to live their truth in rural communities where they feel isolated. This is for black queer people who fight every day to justify their place. in this country and trans women who are sometimes afraid to go home alone in the dark, this is for you,” Ian said.

She said the strategy was created after years of consultation and research with members of the 2SLGBT community.

In 2020-2021, Ottawa received more than 25,000 responses to a national online survey on how to better serve different communities, Yen said.

“The voice response was that they need more direct support… to offer programs to further educate the general public because, again, we can’t legitimize kindness,” Yen said.

Efforts to get a military ID continue

The plan promises to invest up to $10 million a year in 2SLGBT projects overseas.

Trudeau said Canada welcomed thousands of people from 2SLGBT communities fleeing discrimination abroad and warned that “rights are receding in many parts of the world – some closer than we’d like to admit.”

WATCH | Police say the attack on a Vancouver resident during Pride week was hate-motivated: Ottawa Introduces 2SLGBT Community Support Plan The federal government has announced $100 million over five years to help 2SLGBT communities across the country. The announcement came on the same day Vancouver police released a video showing a man being attacked after Pride events earlier in the summer.

Michelle Douglas, who won a landmark lawsuit against the Canadian Forces over discrimination against 2SLGBTQ military personnel, said there is still a lot of work to be done to stamp out the practice.

Douglas, a former member of the military police who was honorably discharged in 1989 as part of a “purge” of members of the 2SLGBT community, said she would also like all records regarding 2SLGBT personnel policy to be made public.

“We have about 10,000 pages and we know there are more,” she said.