Canada hockey scandal shows need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

There are increasing calls across the country to ban non-disclosure agreements as Hockey Canada and other sports organizations suffer from sexual harassment scandals, including those that have resulted in multi-million dollar payouts to keep details of the incidents under wraps.

Non-disclosure agreements may prohibit individuals who file complaints of sexual assault from speaking publicly about their allegations in exchange for a settlement.

University of Windsor law professor Julie McFarlane helped provinces draft legislation to prevent the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Now she is urging the federal government to do the same.

“The history of Hockey Canada has demonstrated the omnipresence and omnipresence of nondisclosure agreements by simply putting everything under the rug again,” said McFarlane, who co-founded a campaign called “You Can’t Buy My Silence.”

“There is no identity of the perpetrator and no known consequences. This gives them permission to continue to behave in the same way.”

Before Hockey Canada brought new attention to the matter, PEI became the first province in May to restrict the use of non-disclosure agreements related to allegations of discrimination and harassment, including sexual harassment. NDA can now be enforced in these cases only in PEI if the applicant so desires.

Similar bills were introduced this year by Manitoba and Nova Scotia. Senator Marylou McPhedran said she also plans to introduce a federal bill in the Senate next month.

With the move to regulate the NDA, the federal labor secretary’s office said they were engaging with stakeholders, but there are no plans to change the law at this time.

Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge said he spoke out against non-disclosure agreements and said the issue would be looked into when reviewing funding for sports organizations.

WATCH | Woman at center of Hockey Canada lawsuit breaks silence

Lawsuit against woman in ice hockey in Canada breaks silence Duration 6:31 A complainant in a sexual assault lawsuit against Hockey Canada spoke to Globe and Mail’s Robin Doolittle, who spoke more about the case. Doolittle says the woman says she cooperated fully with the investigation, despite Hockey Canada initially saying she didn’t.

Hockey Canada is the latest organization to come under fire for using the NDA to settle some sexual harassment allegations.

The hockey organization recently released a woman from her confidentiality agreement, a day before a parliamentary committee where MPs questioned Hockey Canada executives about how they are handling the case.

In April, a woman filed a $3.5 million lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted in 2018 by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of the World Youth Team.

As part of the settlement, the woman signed an agreement barring her from speaking about the allegations. But the agreement allowed her to communicate her desire not to participate in public debate, her lawyer, Rob Talah, told CBC News Tuesday.

“Intuitive, outright ban…will end up hurting some survivors”

Talah said his client’s case has sparked an “important discussion” about NDAs in Canada, but he is concerned that an outright ban on NDAs could limit some victims’ choices during negotiations.

“I think an intuitive, outright ban on the NDA will end up hurting some of the survivors,” Talah told CBC News. “This could result in some survivors getting nothing because there is nothing to trade for.”

Talah has represented sexual assault complainers for nearly 20 years and says he doesn’t usually negotiate non-disclosure except when the agreement is only intended to restrict his clients from disclosing how much money they received, a tactic that , he said, could protect defendants from “catchy headlines”. .”

He also said that from a legal standpoint, the NDA cannot prevent applicants from contacting the police or seeking treatment.

WATCH | Hockey Canada waives a non-disclosure agreement with a complainant in an alleged sexual assault case.

Hockey Canada terminates non-disclosure agreement with complainant in sexual harassment case Duration 2:43 Hockey Canada has terminated a non-disclosure agreement with a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of players in 2018. Meanwhile, some lawyers and attorneys are pushing for a complete ban on NDAs in some cases.

Talah would have preferred a Supreme Court judge to oversee the granting of non-disclosure agreements in exceptional cases.

“If the parties cannot convince the judge that the NDA is fair and mutually agreed upon, then this is not happening,” he said.

NDA could mean bigger settlements, lawyer says

Toronto-based lawyer Howard Levitt says he has entered into hundreds of non-disclosure agreements on various issues, and without them, employers or companies would hardly be able to provide an adequate settlement.

“Often, I can get a woman $1 million plus compensation,” Levitt said. “If it wasn’t for the NDA, I would have gotten a tenth of that or less.”

Companies pay to protect their reputation, Levitt said. If a claimant receives substantial compensation, Levitt said, then comes out and “defames” him or “talks viciously about his experience,” he “doesn’t get value for what he pays for.”

Lynn Lund, Green MLA at PEI, says silence allows sexual harassment to escalate and “predators stay hidden in plain sight.”

“When organizations have the ability to silence people, to silence them, they will always choose to protect their reputation over protecting the general public,” Lund said.

Green MLA Lynn Lund introduced a bill calling for PEI to become the first province in Canada to ban an NDA for sexual harassment complainants if they don’t want it to be introduced. (PEI Legislative Assembly)

She has introduced a bill to limit the use of NDAs in her province and is now offering to help politicians of all political persuasions in any province develop similar bills.

“For people who have signed NDAs in the past, it has been a huge comfort to know that this is not going to happen to people in the future,” she said. “Each province should address this issue. Hockey Canada is really good at helping me with that.”

The woman who signed the non-disclosure agreement called it “unethical and immoral”

A British Columbian woman signed a non-disclosure agreement two years ago and calls it “unethical, immoral and harmful.”

She reported to her workplace that her boss repeatedly sexually harassed her at work. CBC News agreed to keep her name confidential due to her concerns about potential legal repercussions.

The woman said she came forward with her allegations because she wanted an apology and action. But instead, she said, the university in British Columbia where she worked offered her a settlement that allowed her boss to keep her job but forced her to leave.

She said her lawyer told her she had no choice but to sign a non-disclosure agreement if she wanted a settlement. According to her, she unsuccessfully tried to negotiate an exception.

“I said, ‘What if it happens again and another victim finds me and then comes to me?’ she asked her employer. “Can I share my story with this person? The answer was no … I felt sick “

The Department of Labor said in a statement that new requirements for employers went into effect in January to prevent harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces. The new measures will be reviewed within five years.

A senior government source with knowledge of the matter says preliminary legal analysis indicates that the NDA ban could pose a jurisdictional risk because it falls under the responsibility of the provinces and further legal analysis is needed.