Canada formally challenges US ‘unfair’ tariffs on sawn softwood

International Trade Secretary Mary Ng said Canada would formally initiate a challenge to “unreasonable and unfair” US duties on Canadian sawn softwood. cabled earlier this month.

The Canadian government filed a summons notice on Monday under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s dispute resolution system.

Ng said in a media statement that the tariffs harm Canadian businesses and workers, but also serve as a tax on US consumers, who are already facing inflation and supply chain problems.

Earlier this month, the US halved its anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate to 8.59% from 17.61%, but Ng signaled that Canada would still fight back against the measures.

The crux of the US argument is that the fees charged by the provinces for timber harvested from Crown lands are akin to subsidies, as US producers must pay market rates instead.

Ng said Canada was ready to work towards a negotiated settlement of the protracted dispute.